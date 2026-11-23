BEREA, OHIO – Haslam Sports Group (HSG) is now accepting applications through Dec.18 for the seventh class of its Business Fellowship Program. The year-long program gives high-potential recent college graduates an immersive start to a career in sports business.

Formed in 2021, the fellowship is designed to bolster the pipeline for future leaders in the sports industry. Each fellow will gain a range of experiences in one or more sports business disciplines at one of the four HSG front offices: Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, Columbus NWSL 2028 or Milwaukee Bucks. There, they take on real responsibility to expand their knowledge of and experience in the business of professional sports, preparing them for a successful career in professional sports.

"Every year, this fellowship shows us how much talent is out there looking for a way into sports," said Haslam Sports Group President David Jenkins. "Our fellows do real work that helps our organizations continue to grow and thrive, and our program alumni have gone on to build careers across the industry. We can't wait to meet the seventh class and give them that same opportunity."

Over the course of the program, fellows will work full-time across one or more of the following business disciplines:

Administration: (may include HR, community relations/foundation, finance, legal, IT, business analytics and/or ticket operations)

(may include HR, community relations/foundation, finance, legal, IT, business analytics and/or ticket operations) Marketing: (may include brand marketing, creative services, digital media, content & production, media, scoreboard operations and/or fan experience & events)

(may include brand marketing, creative services, digital media, content & production, media, scoreboard operations and/or fan experience & events) Operations: (may include stadium operations, facilities operations and/or communications)

(may include stadium operations, facilities operations and/or communications) Sales: (may include ticket sales & service, corporate partnerships, suite sales & service and/or retail & concessions).

Each fellow's rotation will be tailored to their interests and to departmental needs. Up to six will be selected through a highly competitive application and interview process based on a nationwide search in collaboration with multiple universities, as well as executives from HSG who aid with program development and recruiting efforts. Applicants must be Winter 2026 or Spring 2027 graduates earning a four-year bachelor's degree, in any major. Offers are expected at the beginning of 2027, and the program runs from approximately June 2027 to May 2028.

Program alumni have successfully transitioned into full-time jobs within or closely linked to the sports industry, securing positions with the Browns, Crew, Goldman Sachs, CAA ICON, Tennessee Titans, and THE TEAM. Additionally, other program alumni have pursued advanced degrees including MBA or Juris Doctor degrees.