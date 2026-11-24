This crew was selected not only for its excellence on the field, but also for its longstanding dedication to high school football, leadership within the officiating community and commitment to mentoring the next generation of officials. Their members have served as instructors, association leaders, tournament assigners, administrators and Hall of Fame inductees, earning the respect of coaches, players, administrators and fellow officials throughout Ohio.

Led by Referee Tony Montana, a 54-year football official and OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame member, this crew includes several multiple-time OHSAA State Finals officials and individuals who have played significant roles in officiating education and development across the state.

Combined, the crew represents more than 230 years of football officiating experience, along with decades of service to education-based athletics and the continued growth of high school football in Ohio.

The OHSAA congratulates Tony Montana, Eric Marino, Joseph Bettura, Pat Montana, Robert Marino and John Patton on being selected as Ohio's NFL/NFHS Officiating Crew of the Month and thanks them for their outstanding contributions to the game, their fellow officials and the student-athletes they serve.