Excellence in officiating extends far beyond enforcing the rules of the game. It requires leadership, mentorship, dedication and an unwavering commitment to student-athletes. In recognition of those qualities, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), alongside the National Football League (NFL) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), proudly recognizes Ohio's October 2026 NFL/NFHS Officiating Crew of the Month.
This honor highlights officials who have made a lasting impact on high school football through their service, professionalism, and contributions to the officiating community.
Representing Ohio and the Cleveland Browns organization for October 2026 is the following officiating crew:
- Referee: Tony Montana (Warren, OH)
- Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
- 54-year football official
- OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame member
- Past President of Trumbull Football Association, Current board member
- Umpire: Eric Marino (Niles, OH)
- 34-year football official
- Board member Trumbull Football Association
- Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
- Head Linesman: Joseph Bettura (Canfield, OH)
- Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
- Past instructor of Football Classes
- 39-year football official
- OHSAA tournament official
- Line Judge: Pat Montana (Girard, OH)
- Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
- Mechanics interpreter for Trumbull Football Association
- 45-year football official
- OHSAA tournament official
- Northeast District Administrator
- Northeast Ohio Tournament Assigner
- Back Judge: Robert Marino (Niles, OH)
- 16-year football official
- 13-year OHSAA tournament official
- Center Judge: John Patton (Archbold, OH)
- Multiple-time OHSAA State Finals official
- 42-year football official
- OHSAA tournament official
This crew was selected not only for its excellence on the field, but also for its longstanding dedication to high school football, leadership within the officiating community and commitment to mentoring the next generation of officials. Their members have served as instructors, association leaders, tournament assigners, administrators and Hall of Fame inductees, earning the respect of coaches, players, administrators and fellow officials throughout Ohio.
Led by Referee Tony Montana, a 54-year football official and OHSAA Officials Hall of Fame member, this crew includes several multiple-time OHSAA State Finals officials and individuals who have played significant roles in officiating education and development across the state.
Combined, the crew represents more than 230 years of football officiating experience, along with decades of service to education-based athletics and the continued growth of high school football in Ohio.
The OHSAA congratulates Tony Montana, Eric Marino, Joseph Bettura, Pat Montana, Robert Marino and John Patton on being selected as Ohio's NFL/NFHS Officiating Crew of the Month and thanks them for their outstanding contributions to the game, their fellow officials and the student-athletes they serve.
For more information on the NFL/NFHS Officiating Crew of the Month initiative and its impact on high school football officiating, visit playfootball.nfl.com/tackle/officiating.