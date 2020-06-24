Browns LBs coach Jason Tarver: 'Our group attacked the offseason and that was great to see'

On if the Browns have been able to determine who will be considered to be the defensive play caller during the virtual offseason program:

"I will start with this, I think myself, Coach Bloom and all of the coaches have become better coaches this year because we have to be really creative to get that interaction. What we did in the linebackers room is first, we did some things where when we installed, they had to go in order and everybody had to call out every position. That is what we mean when Coach Woods said cross-train. They had to know what everybody was doing and make the calls. We could see who was more verbal than others and who was picking it up. They all picked it up by the end of it, which was impressive, which is actually an advantage because sometimes when you are in the meeting room, the dominant personalities dominate in anything, not just in football. We went one at time, and I varied the order every day. Sometimes, even the rookies went first so they were all put on the spot and we could hear everybody talk. It was awesome because they started correcting themselves, and that is what you want. That was one way we built interaction in our linebacker meetings. Then, we began to progress to being able to watch video, make calls out loud and put them all in different spots. We finished the last couple weeks with some of those things where we are watching certain things, like being able to tell the difference between run and pass and certain formations people are attacking. I know that is a long answer, but this is what was fun about the offseason was really getting to know the guys and see how quickly they can see things and make calls and then be able to help them be able to do it quicker. You are obviously not practicing so you are trying to simulate everything you can to get better when you are not practicing. We did that, and all of them stepped up. That was cool to see."

On what stood out about Wilson in 2019 and what he needs to improve:

"No. 1, he improved with every rep that he had. I do not remember the exact number. It was over 900 snaps so he is definitely not a rookie anymore. We don't treat him like he is a rookie anymore. We don't treat him like one. He got better as the season went, for sure. He knows his body. He likes contact. He got better and better and better at taking people on as the season went on. He does chase the ball. He plays with energy. He is one of the guys that we saw when we watched the video that did have energy and other guys rally around him. He also has good cover skills, and he is very ball aware. There is only one ball on the field, and it is what we want to get and get it back to the offense. That is what we want to do on defense. Mack is very ball aware. That is something he was in college that I liked about him, and he has continued to improve there. Some of the things that we have been working on is – we know he likes contact and we know he can cover -- now it is how can he fit in this scheme and how to use that ability."

On Wilson being active on social media and expressing he wants to have a big year, and if he believes Wilson can accomplish that goal:

"I think everything is competition. I think he approached the offseason in the right way by coming to all of the Zoom meetings, training and doing what was asked of him, but it is going to come down to the competition on the field. I love his energy. We see all of that, too. We follow each other on social media so that is a good thing. He has been great at communicating with me, and it is awesome to have the individual goals, but I know he is oriented, just like the rest of our defense, which it is going to be about us. The start of every linebackers meeting says, '2020 Cleveland Browns: It is about us. An Identity' because your identity is what you look like when you play. I am very hopeful he gets what he wants by showing off our identity this fall whenever we get to play."

On if it is a top priority to get more game-changing plays from the LBs:

"I think the more you do right, the more you run to the ball as a defense, the more that you get all 11 around the ball… Something that is said by Coach Woods and Coach Stefanski is we are going to run. How we play, that is what I mean on the identity. What does it look like when you watch us? Does it look like there is more of us out there than 11? Why are we running? That is where big plays come from. That is the No. 1 thing, and doing our job. One out of 11. That is what we have to do. We have to do our job. The more you do your job and you are closer in coverage and do your run fit exactly right, the better chance you have of you or somebody else making a big play. Most big plays come when you are just busting your tail and then there is the ball. We are going to be very ball aware. The big play ratio is going to come from that. Are we running? Are we doing things right? The more that we do that and are ball aware, then that is where they are going to be developed. This system is awesome for that with coach Woods. We are excited about it."

On if there an ideal spot for Phillips and if he has a shot to become a starter right away:

"Right now, first of all, it is an open competition that all of our guys have a chance. It is open. That is the good part about this room, and they know it. B.J. Goodson signed with us because he wanted a chance to compete and be able to do that. You have Mack, Sione, Jacob and the other guys – do not be mad at me other guys for not naming everybody at the moment (laughter). It is open, and that is what it is exciting. That is one. Then two is the guys that play – I do not want to get too much to positions or scheme or anything like that just because we are still building it – the guy named the MIKE linebacker just ends up in the middle of the field more than the others, where the other guys on the edges will play a little bit more in space and maybe pressure a little more. That is really the only difference. Jacob has the skillset for all of those, and that is what we wanted. We wanted football intelligence. We wanted length and speed. He has those. What I mean by length is how well you are able to separate from blockers and things like that, which he has done. He did that pretty well at LSU. Being only 21 and coming out early, he sort of had some things, and he has even gotten better with that in the offseason that he can do on shedding blocks and making plays, but he was highly productive. Leading that team in tackles is a big deal. His skillset really fits for any of the spots."

On if he can or will use it as motivation that some people question the ability and experience of the Browns LBs:

"The biggest thing is what I just said to you guys is the start is about us. It matters what we do. It does not matter as much what is said. It all comes down to preparing ourselves so that when we get the attempt at making a big play or whatever it is, that we are in the right spot and we can do it. It is about us, and then being ourselves. As coaches, we want them to be the best player and best person they can be, and that is that identity piece. We are really focused on that at the moment because that is what we can control. The other stuff is the other stuff. As we get to that and hopefully we are continuing to improve and get better every single week and our production is where it needs to be, that is what we are headed towards. We are going to really control [what we do], and in this environment this year, there is a lot of stuff moving around. We are expecting things to change because we do not even know when the start of training camp is yet. We are going to get our bodies in shape, our minds right and go from there."

On why Goodson was an offseason target and if he envisions Goodson having an expanded role compared to past seasons: