Browns Mailbag: Could the Browns add a TE in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Browns lost six close games to contending teams by a total of six points or less. Will the problem of an explosive receiver and an excellent field goal kicker be solved in the draft or free agency? — Rob M., Fairmont, West Virginia

The Browns have made moves to address both of these areas during the past month, and there's no reason to believe they're done. Though Jarvis Landry was released, the Browns added an explosive, Pro Bowl wide receiver in Amari Cooper, who was acquired in a trade with the Cowboys. The team also added Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant, who has caught 100 passes over the past six seasons and can give the Browns some burst on offense. Tack on the expected growth and development of Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz, and the Browns have solid reasons to believe they'll be better in this area in 2022.

Free agency remains ongoing, and there are a number of talented and accomplished players still on the market. And then there's the draft, where the Browns no longer hold a first-round pick but carry enough assets to land a talented pass-catcher or two who can make an immediate impact for the offense. If they utilize their first pick on a wide receiver, players such as Christian Watson (North Dakota State), George Pickens (Georgia), Alec Pierce (Cincinnati), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) and Jahan Dotson (Penn State) could be available and ready to give the Browns passing game a boost in 2022. There are also a number of talented wide receivers who could be available when the Browns are on the clock with one of their two third-round selections. That group could include the likes of Calvin Austin III (Memphis), David Bell (Purdue), Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky) and Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama).