Browns Mailbag: Could the Browns use JOK, Walker and Phillips at the same time?

Let's talk about a position that NO ONE is talking about, Linebacker. I was a HUGE fan of the Jacob Phillips pick in 2020, and still am. If he can stay healthy, I'm predicting a MONSTER season from him. Any chance of him, Anthony Walker and JOK being on the field at the same time? We all know Joe Woods likes to play 5-6 DB's. Also, how's our depth? I like Takitaki, he plays all out, but who else can step in when an inevitable injury occurs? Thanks for considering my question, can't wait till July 30th!! - Joe Basso, Las Vegas

There's certainly a chance all three of them could be on the field now that Phillips, who only played four games last season, is healthy. You're right in pointing out that Woods loves his dime and nickel sets, but he also loves having a versatile defense, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him use those three linebackers simultaneously.

Walker led the Browns with 113 tackles last season, so we know what he's capable of bringing, but it should be exciting to see what Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Phillips can both do in their second and third years, respectively. Owusu-Koramoah's speed makes him so fun to watch at any linebacker position, and Phillips certainly has potential the Browns would've liked to see last year had it not been for his biceps injury. He took some snaps during the offseason program at the MIKE (middle) position, so it'll be interesting to see how the Browns divvy up those snaps at that particular spot between him and Walker in training camp.

Specifically on Walker and Phillips, Woods said both could play at the MIKE and WILL (weakside) positions. We'll likely see him use several combinations at linebacker throughout the season.