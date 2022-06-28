Amari Cooper 'sets the standard' for Browns' young WRs

Cooper is embracing one of the biggest leadership roles he’s ever had as he heads into his eighth NFL season

Jun 28, 2022 at 03:36 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

062822_Cooper

Amari Cooper isn't used to being one of the oldest players in a wide receiver room.

Cooper, 28, is the second-oldest receiver on the Browns roster behind Jakeem Grant Sr., 29. Eight of the nine other receivers on the roster are all 24 years old or younger, highlighting the youth the Browns are hoping to turn into quality talent at the position in 2022.

What Cooper, a fourth-overall pick in 2015, is used to is being one of the best receivers on a football team. That's a title he's owned nearly every year since his high school days in Florida at Miami Northwestern. He upheld the label for three college seasons at Alabama and another seven seasons in the NFL, split between four years with the Raiders and three with the Cowboys.

Now, he's in his first season with the Browns, who acquired for a fifth-round pick and swapping of sixth-round picks in March. He's still unquestionably the best receiver on a roster, but he knows that because of his age, he'll be leaned on even more to give guidance to his young teammates.

"That's the position I'm in now," Cooper said. "These guys look at me like an old guy," Cooper said with a chuckle. "They pay a lot of attention to detail, and they know the importance of coming in every day and knowing their stuff and trying to perfect everything they do."

Photos: Photoshoot Behind the Scenes

Check exclusive photos of Browns players posing for a team photoshoot

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
1 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
2 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
3 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
4 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
5 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
6 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
7 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
8 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
9 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
10 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
11 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
12 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
13 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
14 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
15 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
16 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
17 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
18 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
19 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.
20 / 20

Photoshoot behind the scenes photos on June 13, 2022.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Behind Cooper, the Browns will be counting on third-year veteran Donovan Peoples-Jones, second-year player Anthony Schwartz and rookie David Bell to handle chunks of the receiver load. When Cooper was at the career stage for each of those players, he was already a Pro Bowl player — he made three of them in his first four seasons.

Since then, Cooper has just continued to do nothing but produce. He earned another Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and totaled 1,000-yard seasons in three of the last four years.

The talents have always seemed to come naturally for Cooper, who has mostly preferred to let his game speak more about his abilities than his own words. But putting on a route-running and catching show each practice still serves valuable lessons to the young players who watch him.

"He's a great, down-to-earth guy," Schwartz said. "He's a little quiet, but he gets his work done. He sets that standard, like we have to shut up and get our work done. He gives me great tips, whether it's on releases or on route-running because he's one of the best receivers in the league."

Cooper, though, is ready to use his voice a little more. He knows the young players in his room will need it for the group to rise to the goals of the Browns' pass game, which ranked 27th in the league last season.

The Browns acquired Cooper to be a player who could lead the offense in targets each week. That's nothing new for him, but he also knows his leadership will be just as vital as his catching abilities in helping the offense take steps forward.

"A lot of leadership comes with experience and age," Cooper said. "It becomes easier and easier over time because, from what I see now, leadership is just experience. It's so easy to lead once you have that experience because everything these young guys are going through, you either went through it or saw someone else previously on the team go through it, and you saw how the outcome was."

So far, Cooper believes his fellow receivers have taken the tips well. They sense the urgency and opportunity for them to take a big step, and that feeling will only pick up when they return in late July for training camp.

As one of the older players in the room, Cooper knows they'll keep turning to him for help, and he's ready to provide it.

"They know the position they're in, as far as making the team and stuff like that," he said. "They've been doing a good job. Very efficient."

Related Links

Related Content

news

2022 Browns Training Camp features 11 free open practices, beginning July 30 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Tickets are now available!

news

David Njoku calls contract extension 'great achievement' and is 'ready to work' to become even better

Njoku has emerged a better player through the ups and downs of his first five years in Cleveland

news

Browns Breakdowns: What MJ Emerson Jr. brings at cornerback

The Browns are excited to see how Emerson's length can translate to the NFL level

news

Haslam Sports Group Fellows embrace 'truly special experiences' with Browns, Columbus Crew

The first-ever batch of HSG Fellows have completed a year of experiences in departments with both the Browns and Columbus Crew

news

How Dawson Deaton's special bond with daughter motivates him every day

Deaton's 2-year-old daughter, Parker, has been the main source of inspiration in his path to the NFL

news

5 takeaways from Browns mandatory minicamp

After three days of practice, the Browns will have a six-week break until they're back in Cleveland

news

Amari Cooper believes Cleveland 'suits me really well'

Cooper is confident he'll be the same consistent receiver he's been for his whole NFL career in Cleveland

news

Browns announce new hires, promotions to football operations staff

The Browns have added 7 new members to their football operations staff and announced promotions and role changes for several others

news

Browns take deep dive into legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and 'The Forgotten Four' during Hall of Fame visit

The Browns spent part of their Hall of Fame visit listening to stories about the legacies of Bill Willis, Marion Motley and "The Forgotten Four"

news

Browns visit Pro Football Hall of Fame for Day 2 of minicamp

The Browns conducted a light practice in Canton before spending the rest of the day inside the Hall of Fame

news

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah says Browns team chemistry 'propelling'

Owusu-Koramoah is the most recent player to speak glowingly about how the Browns have built team chemistry over the offseason program

Advertising