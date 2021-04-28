Browns Mailbag: How close could Browns get to one of draft's best defensive players?

What are your thoughts on the Browns potentially making a mid-to-late-round investment (or two) toward further fortifying the offensive line's depth for this season and beyond? — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

That makes perfect sense, especially when you consider what Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said more than once during his pre-draft press conference. The Browns aren't deploying their picks to just fill needs in 2021. It's all about the biggest long-term impact, and bolstering the offensive line — as stacked as it appears to be entering 2021 — certainly qualifies as a way to make sure the success Cleveland had last year is sustainable. Just look at what the Browns did last year, when they selected C Nick Harris just a few months after signing veteran C JC Tretter to a contract extension.

"Bill Polian used to always say, 'Your needs today are not the same as your needs tomorrow.' I have definitely found that to be true throughout my football career," Berry said. "Again, we really do not go into the mindset of 'Hey, we have to fill a certain position or a certain position at this pick.' It really is about maximizing long-term impact on the roster."

How likely do you think it is that AB will select CB Eric Stokes at 26? He's got the length and speed and would seem to be a bargain at 26. Lots of upside, methinks. Your thoughts? — Charles C., Sheridan, Wyoming

Based on the mock drives we've been needlessly and exhaustively analyzing over the past few months, Stokes isn't pegged as a first-round pick by most analysts. In the mocks that go beyond the first round, Stokes is typically somewhere in the Day 2 range. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who projects Stokes to be a second-round selection, likens Stokes to Coty Sensabaugh, who played in the NFL from 2012-19.

"Depending upon scheme, need or preference, Stokes offers teams the potential to play him outside or from the slot. Speed and quickness should allow him to stay with route runners or within close-out distance when he gets behind," Zierlein writes. "His size, speed and athleticism could make him a Day 2 pick as a future CB3, but his weakness as a run defender will be challenged quickly by NFL offenses."

What are your thoughts on the Browns drafting a linebacker with their first-round pick and who do you think would be the best fit for this Browns defense at that position? — Stephen M., Cleveland

It's a popular pick by a number of analysts, many of whom have pegged either Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or Tulsa's Zaven Collins to go to the Browns at No. 26. The interesting part of these projections is they typically have the Browns landing whichever player is drafted second between the two. Owusu-Koramoah, for example, has been projected as high as the middle of the first round while Collins has been linked by many to the Steelers at No. 24.