Browns Mailbag: How does Clowney signing impact decision at No. 26?

There's always talk of trading down in the first round. With the DB & Edge players available, isn't using the extra third- and fourth-round picks to get in the 40-45 or 60-70 range a better deal? Nine draft picks aren't making the team. — Mark R., Star Valley, Arizona

With nine picks at their disposal, the Browns certainly have a lot of flexibility to move up and down the board when they see an opportunity. That's why you acquire those assets in the first place. There's also potential value to package those assets in deals that net future draft picks at a relatively discounted price. That's how the Browns acquired an additional third-rounder for this year's draft.

I'm gonna wrap this question by tackling the final part of it, which is an assumption many have made. The Browns' roster is as full of talent and depth as it's ever been since 1999. Finding spots for nine new players is admittedly difficult. That said, Berry didn't rule it out and denied the assumption the Browns would need to trade away picks because of it.

"I do not really see a problem with that," Berry said. "We want to have competition, and with players earning jobs and showing themselves are ready to contribute, they will be on the roster. I think it is far too early – we are at April 23 – to say with any degree of certainty what the team is going to look like once we come into August."

With the release of Sheldon Richardson, who would be the best DT to draft either first and second round and is there a DT worth moving up for? — Norman B., Sierra Vista

The last part of the question is something Berry and Co. will have to determine when they're on the clock. According to most draft experts, though, the answer is no. It's a light year for talented defensive tackles, and some analysts are projecting a first round in which none are selected. Alabama's Christian Barmore is the most popular DT to come off the board in the first round, and he's been mocked anywhere from the middle of it to the very end. Washington's Levi Onwuzurike is close behind Barmore in most projections and some believe he could slip into the first round.

Asked about the team's situation at defensive tackle after Richardson's release, Berry said he "feels good" about the current group, which includes Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson and last year's third-round selection, Jordan Elliott.