Road to the Draft

Presented by

Road to the Draft: Which WRs with early-round projections are worth monitoring for the Browns?

The 2021 receiver class is deep, which provides even more reason for the Browns to consider picking a wideout at some point in the draft

Apr 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Over the next few weeks, as the 2021 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, we're spotlighting a different position group or draft storyline at ClevelandBrowns.com.

In our Road to the Draft series, we'll take a deep dive into the top prospects available at each position group. We're continuing with the wide receivers, a position group full of players with Day 1 and early Day 2 draft grades that the Browns could target early in the draft.

Why the position matters for the Browns: The Browns retained nearly every offensive player from last season and are fortunate to enter the draft with no glaring holes to fill on offense. If there were one offensive position to monitor in the early rounds, however, it'd be wide receiver. The Browns have two veteran receivers with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, while Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge — three players who made heavy contributions last season — are set to return. JoJo Natson, another receiver who started the year as the primary kick and punt returner, is back as well. Drafting a receiver early isn't a clear necessity, but the Browns could certainly look to bolster the position with more youth from a draft class with many promising prospects.

The top dogs in this year's class: Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are all strong candidates to fall within the top 12 picks. Chase, the top receiver in the class, is a potential candidate to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 — so his status will be worth a watch. Waddle and Smith, however, currently have no shot of coming anywhere within reach of the Browns, so who's next?

Rounding out the top of the class: Kadarius Toney (Florida), Rashod Bateman (Minnesota), Elijah Moore (Ole Miss) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU) are all possibilities for receiver-needy teams in the first round. Toney, who projects to be a quality gadget player after scoring 11 touchdowns last season at Florida, and Bateman, who caught 19 touchdowns across three collegiate seasons, could be intriguing options if they're still on the board. Moore and Marshall also hold promise, although they appear to be ranked from some analysts on a slightly lower tier than Toney and Bateman.

Related Links

Who to watch in Rounds 2 and 3: OK, here's the group the Browns could be much more interested in after potentially addressing a defensive position in Round 1. Rondale Moore (Purdue), Dyami Brown (North Carolina), Amari Rodgers (Clemson) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (USC) could all be quality Day 2 options for the Browns, who are slated to make the 27th pick of the round at No. 59 overall. D'Wayne Eskridge, who caught eight touchdowns in six games with Western Michigan last season, was also mocked to the Browns as a second-round selection by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has 12 other players with Day 2 grades in his 2021 edition of The Beast, which goes to show the strength of this receiving class.

Quote to note: "What can't Eskridge do? He played wide receiver and corner and returned punts and kicks at Western Michigan. He averaged 23.1 yards per catch and had eight receiving touchdowns last season. The Browns brought back Rashard Higgins and have Donovan Peoples-Jones waiting in the wings, but they have to get more consistent production out of their No. 3 receiver. And if they take Eskridge, they'll get a boost in the return game." - Kiper

The 2021 NFL Draft is coming to Cleveland, and you can be a part of the action at the NFL Draft Experience. The free, three-day football festival celebrates all 32 clubs and attracts fans who want to feel connected the NFL, its history and future. Click to get your tickets now.

Photos: Road to the Draft - Wide Receivers 

Over the next few weeks, as the 2021 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, we're spotlighting a different position group each day at ClevelandBrowns.com.

Our Road to the Draft series will dive deep into the top players available at each position group. In this series, we'll be analyzing what the Browns have on hand and how that may affect the team's decision making with its nine selections.

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. Chase was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
1 / 38

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown reception during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, in Baton Rouge, La. Chase was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 38

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Purdue defeated Vanderbilt 42-24. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft later this month. Smith, the wide receiver projected to be a high first-round pick, is among a group of players who have accepted their invitations to attend the draft.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
3 / 38

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs for a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama is scheduled to appear in person in Cleveland at the NFL draft later this month. Smith, the wide receiver projected to be a high first-round pick, is among a group of players who have accepted their invitations to attend the draft.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is interviewed by the NFL Network during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
4 / 38

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is interviewed by the NFL Network during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)
5 / 38

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman runs during Minnesota NFL football Pro Day Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. makes a reception during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
6 / 38

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall, Jr. makes a reception during an NFL Pro Day at LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Amari Rodgers of Clemson (3) talks with American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 38

American Team wide receiver Amari Rodgers of Clemson (3) talks with American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 38

American Team wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore runs upfield after catching a pass during a drill at the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 38

Former Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore runs upfield after catching a pass during a drill at the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (1) offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74) walk off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
10 / 38

National Team wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (1) offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74) walk off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Amari Rodgers of Clemson (3) celebrates a score during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
11 / 38

American Team wide receiver Amari Rodgers of Clemson (3) celebrates a score during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
12 / 38

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. DeVonta Smith is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since it was established in 1998, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
13 / 38

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida (1) during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers makes a catch against Georgia defensive back Mark Webb during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
14 / 38

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers makes a catch against Georgia defensive back Mark Webb during American Team practice Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Mobile, Ala., for the Senior Bowl college football game. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (26) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Heisman Trophy winner caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
15 / 38

FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (26) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Heisman Trophy winner caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs for a first down during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
16 / 38

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers (3) runs for a first down during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith holds the trophy after their win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
17 / 38

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith holds the trophy after their win against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
18 / 38

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
19 / 38

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) watches the teams warm up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
20 / 38

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) watches the teams warm up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Nebraska during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 38

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Nebraska during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
22 / 38

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 35-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 38

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 35-7. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) prior to the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
24 / 38

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) prior to the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs against South Carolina in the first half in an NCAA college football game, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
25 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs against South Carolina in the first half in an NCAA college football game, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
26 / 38

Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge is shown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
27 / 38

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Brett Duke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
28 / 38

Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) runs a route against Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
29 / 38

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) runs a route against Maryland linebacker Ahmad McCullough (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) scores past Missouri defensive back Ishmael Burdine during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
30 / 38

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) scores past Missouri defensive back Ishmael Burdine during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
31 / 38

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. No. 5 Florida won 51-35. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
32 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. No. 5 Florida won 51-35. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) runs the ball down the field for a touchdown against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. Bateman has decided to opt back in to the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten's resumption of fall competition. That's contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
33 / 38

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) runs the ball down the field for a touchdown against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Minneapolis. Bateman has decided to opt back in to the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten's resumption of fall competition. That's contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase poses during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).
34 / 38

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase poses during media day for NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans. Clemson is scheduled to play LSU on Monday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 38

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) carries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2018, file photo, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore carries the ball against Auburn in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Coming off breakout freshman seasons, Purdue wide receiver Moore and Nevada running back Toa Taua headline Friday's non-conference opener on the edge of the Sierra where both third-year coaches are anxious to turn the corner on rebuilding efforts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
36 / 38

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2018, file photo, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore carries the ball against Auburn in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game in Nashville, Tenn. Coming off breakout freshman seasons, Purdue wide receiver Moore and Nevada running back Toa Taua headline Friday's non-conference opener on the edge of the Sierra where both third-year coaches are anxious to turn the corner on rebuilding efforts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates with Xavier Williams (9) after scoring a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
37 / 38

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates with Xavier Williams (9) after scoring a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) tries to get past LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) an NCAA football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
38 / 38

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) tries to get past LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) an NCAA football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from the teams ahead of them at No. 26?

The Browns will have a long wait and plenty of time to consider their options before their first selection Thursday night
news

Road to the Draft: Which linebackers could be available near the end of Round 1?

The class is headlined by Micah Parsons, but every prospect after him is in play for the Browns at pick No. 26
news

Road to the Draft: Which defensive tackle prospects are worthy of an early-round pick?

With just two players holding a potential first-round grade, where might the remaining top DT prospects land?
news

Road to the Draft: Conflicting rankings make edge rusher class one of the most intriguing

With no clear consensus on the top player — or even who belongs in the first round — the 2021 edge rusher class holds plenty of suspense
news

Road to the Draft: Could Day 2 be another prime time to add to safety room?

Only two safeties are regularly projected as 1st-rounders, but plenty of talent will be available at the position on Day 2
news

Road to the Draft: What to make of scattered projections for promising cornerback class

There's a consensus on the top-rated CB, but predictions on who has the highest ceiling vary
news

Road to the Draft: The 10 best players to be picked at No. 10

Four former No. 10 picks have ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from teams ahead of them?

With No. 10 pick, Cleveland has to also evaluate how other teams will operate this weekend
news

Road to the Draft: No matter the round, talent will abound at wide receiver

Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr. bullish on this year's class
news

Road to the Draft: Linebackers class headlined by the multi-dimensional Isaiah Simmons

Cleveland could be in the market for more young talent at the position
news

Road to the Draft: Pass rushers are always at a premium, and this year is no different

There's Chase Young and everyone else in the 2020 class
Advertising