2021 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen, follow all of the Browns' official coverage

In-depth analysis, exclusive interviews will have you covered before, during and after the draft

Apr 23, 2021 at 04:03 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-2021-Draft

Monday, April 26

1 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Daily

Where: ESPN 850, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

3 p.m. — "Browns Live" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

7 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Draft Preview Show

Where: University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network (Locally: 92.3 The Fan & ESPN 850)

Tuesday, April 27

8 a.m. — "Best Podcast Available" NFL Draft Preview

Where: ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns Mobile App, Browns' official YouTube Channel, most other podcast services

1 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Daily

Where: ESPN 850, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

3 p.m. — "Browns Live" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

Wednesday, April 28

1 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Daily

Where: ESPN 850, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

3 p.m. — "Browns Live" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

8 p.m. – Red Zone: Draft Special

Where: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Thursday, April 29

1 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Daily

Where: ESPN 850, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

6 p.m. — "Browns Live: 2021 Draft Special" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

7 p.m. — Browns Countdown: Draft Special presented by Speedway

Where: News 5

8 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Draft Show (Night 1) presented by Speedway

Where: University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network (Locally: 92.3 The Fan)

Friday, April 30

1 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Daily

Where: ESPN 850, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

3 p.m. — "Browns Live" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

7 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Draft Show (Night 2) presented by Speedway

Where: University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network (Locally: 92.3 The Fan)

Saturday, May 1

12 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Draft Show (Day 3) presented by Speedway

Where: University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network (Locally: 92.3 The Fan & ESPN 850)

5:30 p.m. — "Browns Live" presented by Graham and Fisk's Wine-In-A-Can

Where: Browns Mobile App, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

Monday, May 3

7 p.m. — Cleveland Browns Draft Review Show

Where: University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network (Locally: 92.3 The Fan & ESPN 850)

Thursday, May 6

8 a.m. — "Best Podcast Available" 2021 Draft Analysis

Where: ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns Mobile App, Browns' official YouTube Channel, most other podcast services

Sunday, May 9

11:30 a.m. — Building the Browns

Where: News 5, ClevelandBrowns.com, Browns' official YouTube Channel

Social Media

Follow all the Cleveland Browns social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram — to stay up to date with all things #BrownsDraft!

