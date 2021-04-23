5 Takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry on Friday conducted his final press conference before the Browns are on the clock with the No. 26 pick.

Here were the five biggest news items to come from the thorough question-and-answer session.

1) Browns focused on longest-term impact, not 'instant gratification'

Berry made it clear the Browns view their draft picks as long-term investments, not bandages.

That was driven home on multiple occasions throughout Friday's press conference, as Berry stressed the Browns are looking for players who can help the team in the long-term rather than focusing on the "instant gratification" of filling a current need.

"We really go into it with the mindset of really trying to maximize the long-term impact on our roster," Berry said. "It is less about filling a need or some level of instant gratification on the roster and more about a longer-term focus on the team.

"That all being said, I like where we are picking and not just at 26, but at 59, 89, 91, 110 and so forth. I think there are plenty of opportunities where we can add young players that can grow with us over the next several years."

Almost every mock draft since January has pegged the Browns to take a defensive player with their first pick. Cleveland, though, has added six players to the defense via free agency, perhaps lessening the urgency to fill a specific position with a valuable draft asset.

"Free agency has a lot less of an impact, at least for me, on the draft than it is maybe perceived," Berry said. "That is not to say that it is does not have some level of influence but it goes back to what I said earlier, that I really think of the draft as maximizing long-term sustainable impact on the team. And certainly, need or positional value, all that can play a role in it but by no means is it the primary goal--not even close to the primary waiting in terms of the teams. Honestly, that is how teams make mistakes."

2) Sheldon Richardson reunion "certainly possible"

Berry didn't rule out the potential re-signing of DT Sheldon Richardson, who was released last week.

"I think it is certainly possible," Berry said. "Obviously, it is something that has to work for all parties involved, but we like Sheldon. He was a productive member of our team, a big part of our success last year. If that ends up being the right fit, that alignment is certainly something we would welcome."

Richardson didn't miss a game in his two seasons with the Browns. He was one of the most important players on the 2020 defense, making a number of the team's biggest plays and helping Cleveland greatly improve its league ranking against the run. Without Richardson, the Browns have four defensive tackles on the roster — Andrew Billings, Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day and Jordan Elliott.