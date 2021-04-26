Road to the Draft: What can Browns expect from the teams ahead of them at No. 26?

21. Colts

Kiper/McShay: EDGE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

Brugler: Phillips

Jeremiah: OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

King: (Browns trade up from pick No. 26) LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Summary: King's trade prediction would move the Browns up to selecting one of the most athletically gifted linebackers of the class. He compared Owusu-Koramoah to Devin White, whose sideline-to-sideline speed helped the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. If the Colts stay pat, they've been largely projected to take an edge rusher.

22. Titans

Kiper/McShay: WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

Brugler: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Jeremiah: CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

King: (Ravens trade up from pick No. 27) EDGE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Summary: The Titans have several defensive positions to fill in the draft and could also use a replacement for departed free agent WR Corey Davis. Brugler's selection of Barmore is the earliest a DT has come off the board in any of the four mock drafts.

23. Jets

Kiper/McShay: CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Brugler: EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Jeremiah: Ojulari

King: EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Summary: The Jets will grab their quarterback with their first selection at No. 2, so No. 23 is a prime position for a defensive addition. Their pick could be the final defensive player drafted before the Browns three picks later.

24. Steelers

Kiper/McShay: RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

Brugler: Harris

Jeremiah: OT Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

King: Harris

Summary: RB James Conner is now with the Cardinals, so the Steelers, who averaged a paltry 3.6 yards per carry last season, are heavy favorites to take the first running back of the draft. Harris is considered by most to be the top prospect at the position.

25. Jaguars

Kiper/McShay: WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

Brugler: WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

Jeremiah: S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

King: EDGE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

Summary: The Jags already have WRs DJ Chark, Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault but could opt to give Trevor Lawrence a fourth quality receiving weapon. They have lots of areas to fill on the defense, too.

What did we learn?

- Good luck predicting the order in which the DEs will fall. Paye, Ojulari, Phillips and Rousseau are all candidates to be the first off the board, but each of them are also candidates to be the last edge rusher taken in all of Round 1.

- Owusu-Koramoah appears to be unlikely to still be on the board at No. 26. That's why King predicted the Browns to trade up and get him.

- The top linebackers to fall after Parsons and Owusu-Koramoah in all the mock drafts were Davis and Collins. Brugler had Collins as the first linebacker selected in the draft, which would be a big surprise to many others.

- Farley and Newsome have a much greater chance of being available at No. 26 than initially thought one month ago. Both CBs were still on the board when the Browns were up in Brugler's mock draft, while Newsome was only three picks away from them in the Kiper/McShay mock.