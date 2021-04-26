Baker Mayfield calls continuity within offense 'pretty special'

Mayfield began virtual meetings with Stefanski and Van Pelt last week when Phase I of the offseason began. Stefanski said the coaching staff prepared individual plans for each player to review areas of improvement for 2021, and Mayfield's list of tasks was no shorter than anyone else's.

But it also wasn't much different than what he completed a season ago. Mayfield focused on footwork, technique and maximizing his play strengths in Stefanski's newly-introduced playbook. All of that, plus the workouts and dieting he completed to add four pounds of lean muscle last offseason, is on the to-do list for 2021.

"I'm not just learning from scratch when it comes to this system," Mayfield said. "I'm really making these next steps in details when it comes to our plays, schemes and truly having a grasp on our whole system."

Nearly all of the players from the Browns' 2020 offense are back, too. The receivers room hasn't added or subtracted any of its top weapons, while the running backs and offensive line all retained their top starters.

All of the biggest changes to the Browns have been on defense, where six free agents have been added to upgrade a unit that finished 21st in the NFL last season.

Several of the new players have remarked how Mayfield was one of the first players to extend them a welcome. A short text message can go a long way in making a new arrival feel comfortable with a new team, and Mayfield has attempted to do just that as a way of furthering the productive, welcoming culture he's helped build in Cleveland.

"I've been extremely impressed with the pieces we're bringing in and reaching out to these guys to welcome them with open arms and know that they're coming to a place that wants to win," Mayfield said. "I'm excited about the people we've brought in, culture-wise."

From Mayfield's vantage point, however, everything remains mostly untouched. The Browns will work to re-mold the same offensive efficiency that drove Cleveland to the playoffs in 2020, and the feeling Mayfield had of helping lift the Browns back to winning ways hasn't been lost as he embarks on the long offseason that's all about going even further into the playoffs.

That alone is motivation for Mayfield to endure the same tedious tasks he completed a year ago. He proved that those plans worked, and with the same framework and personnel around him for another offseason, he's confident that they'll work again.