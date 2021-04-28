Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft primer: Everything you need to know

Apr 28, 2021 at 05:01 PM
The wait is finally over.

Whether you're planning on turning on the TV or coming downtown to see it yourself, the 2021 NFL Draft has finally arrived. Cleveland, of course, is the host for it all and will provide the setting for three days full of news, activities and franchise-altering decisions that will be remembered for years to come. Commissioner Roger Goodell is in town to announce Day 1 picks, while 259 prospects will hear their names called and be welcomed through the NFL gates.

Here's everything you need to know to maximize your experience for draft weekend.

"Browns Live" Draft Special

For fans eager to start their Browns draft experience as soon as possible, we have you covered.

Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Cleveland Browns Daily co-host Beau Bishop will host "Browns Live: 2021 Draft Special" starting Thursday at 6 p.m. They'll speak with a number of guests from the Browns for the Virtual Draft Party while incorporating viewers' real-time questions and comments.

The broadcast will air live on the Browns' website, Mobile App and Browns YouTube Channel. Full replays of the show will also be available on the Browns' official YouTube channel.

How/When to watch

Thursday (Round 1): 8 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network
Friday (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network
Saturday (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

What can I do downtown?

NFL Draft Experience - Kick field goals in FirstEnergy Stadium, run a 40-yard dash against digital NFL players, take a picture with the Vince Lombardi trophy or kick back and enjoy some drinks at the Bud Light Legends Bar. All of it will be part of the NFL Draft Experience, which fans must register for using the NFL OnePass app. Registration is free and open each day of the draft, although any remaining tickets will be limited.

"Rock the Clock End Zones" - This feature provides seating, live music from local DJs and broadcasts of the draft from three locations: Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza, Old River Road in Flats East Bank and on Mall C. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at each area, and capacity will be limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

NFL Draft Concert Series - Each day of the draft will feature a live musical performance from the main draft stage. The performances will be broadcasted live on television and can be watched at both the NFL Draft Experience and "Rock the Clock End Zones." The lineup:

Kings of Leon, April 29 at 7:40 p.m.

Black Pumas, April 30 at 11 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly, May 1, 6:30 p.m.

Do I need to be fully vaccinated to attend any of the events?

Yes and no.

Fans won't need proof of vaccination to attend the NFL Draft Experience or "Rock the Clock End Zones," although face-coverings, social distancing and other safety procedures must be followed. Masks will be provided and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the area.

Fans who are fully vaccinated — which requires the final vaccination to be taken April 15 or earlier — will be able to bring their vaccine card with them and get verified on-site to potentially gain access to the vaccinated fan zone near the draft stage. Access to this site, however, is not guaranteed, as each of the 32 teams were able to invite fans to attend, so space will be limited.

What if I'm driving or watching something else?

Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network will serve as the official radio home of the Browns' 2021 NFL Draft, airing 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Thursday, 7-12 a.m. on Friday and 12-3 p.m. on Saturday. Listen the traditional way or download the Browns App to stream.

For the second screen experience…

Follow @Browns on Twitter and @ClevelandBrowns on Instagram or keep tabs on the Browns' Facebook page.

The Browns' picks

Round 1: No. 26
Round 2: No. 59
Round 3: No. 89
Round 3: No. 91 (from New Orleans)
Round 4: No. 110 (From Philadelphia)
Round 4: No. 132
Round 5: No. 169 (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 6: No. 211
Round 7: No. 257 (from Buffalo)

Who went 26th last season, and when was the pick made?

The Packers, after a trade with the Dolphins, selected QB Jordan Love at 11:29 p.m.

Is this a spot that typically produces great players?

Three Hall of Famers — LB Ray Lewis (1996), G Joe DeLamielleure (1973) and G Alan Faneca (1998) — have been selected with the 26th pick. None of the last 10 selections have gone to the Pro Bowl, but it's produced a few quality players in recent years with WR Calvin Ridley (2018), EDGE Montez Sweat (2019) and current Browns DE Takkarist McKinley (2017).

Got a mock?

ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft Roundup: The absolute, FINAL look at what analysts predict for the Browns at No. 26

Since 1999, which positions have the Browns targeted in the first round?

QB - 5
RB - 2
WR - 2
TE - 2
OL - 4
DL - 5
LB - 2
DB - 4

By conference?

SEC - 8
Big Ten - 5
Big 12 - 5
ACC - 5
Pac-12 - 2
Notre Dame - 2

Pop quiz

Which college have the Browns selected the most first-round picks from?

Crazy when you think about it …

The last time the Browns picked this late in the first round was in 1995, when they took Ohio State linebacker Craig Powell at pick No. 30.

Answer

It's Michigan, with five total first-round draft picks (Jabrill Peppers, Braylon Edwards, Derrick Alexander, Steve Everitt, Thom Darden, Ron Johnson).

What about next year?

The Browns own their picks in Rounds 1-6 as well as the Detroit Lions' seventh-round pick after the two teams swapped their seventh-round slots, in addition to Cleveland trading QB David Blough to Detroit, in 2019.

Advertising