Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft primer: Everything you need to know

"Browns Live" Draft Special

For fans eager to start their Browns draft experience as soon as possible, we have you covered.

Senior Media Broadcaster Nathan Zegura and Cleveland Browns Daily co-host Beau Bishop will host "Browns Live: 2021 Draft Special" starting Thursday at 6 p.m. They'll speak with a number of guests from the Browns for the Virtual Draft Party while incorporating viewers' real-time questions and comments.

The broadcast will air live on the Browns' website, Mobile App and Browns YouTube Channel. Full replays of the show will also be available on the Browns' official YouTube channel.

How/When to watch

Thursday (Round 1): 8 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

Friday (Rounds 2-3): 7 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

Saturday (Rounds 4-7): 12 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN/NFL Network

What can I do downtown?

NFL Draft Experience - Kick field goals in FirstEnergy Stadium, run a 40-yard dash against digital NFL players, take a picture with the Vince Lombardi trophy or kick back and enjoy some drinks at the Bud Light Legends Bar. All of it will be part of the NFL Draft Experience, which fans must register for using the NFL OnePass app. Registration is free and open each day of the draft, although any remaining tickets will be limited.

"Rock the Clock End Zones" - This feature provides seating, live music from local DJs and broadcasts of the draft from three locations: Playhouse Square at US Bank Plaza, Old River Road in Flats East Bank and on Mall C. COVID-19 protocols will be in place at each area, and capacity will be limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

NFL Draft Concert Series - Each day of the draft will feature a live musical performance from the main draft stage. The performances will be broadcasted live on television and can be watched at both the NFL Draft Experience and "Rock the Clock End Zones." The lineup:

Kings of Leon, April 29 at 7:40 p.m.

Black Pumas, April 30 at 11 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly, May 1, 6:30 p.m.

Do I need to be fully vaccinated to attend any of the events?

Yes and no.

Fans won't need proof of vaccination to attend the NFL Draft Experience or "Rock the Clock End Zones," although face-coverings, social distancing and other safety procedures must be followed. Masks will be provided and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the area.

Fans who are fully vaccinated — which requires the final vaccination to be taken April 15 or earlier — will be able to bring their vaccine card with them and get verified on-site to potentially gain access to the vaccinated fan zone near the draft stage. Access to this site, however, is not guaranteed, as each of the 32 teams were able to invite fans to attend, so space will be limited.

What if I'm driving or watching something else?

Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan and the Cleveland Browns Radio Network will serve as the official radio home of the Browns' 2021 NFL Draft, airing 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Thursday, 7-12 a.m. on Friday and 12-3 p.m. on Saturday. Listen the traditional way or download the Browns App to stream.

For the second screen experience…

Follow @Browns on Twitter and @ClevelandBrowns on Instagram or keep tabs on the Browns' Facebook page.

The Browns' picks