Dee and Jimmy Haslam 'fired up' for NFL Draft's arrival in Cleveland

Dee and Jimmy Haslam have witnessed the transformation of downtown Cleveland as the city prepares for one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar, and they can't wait for the rest of the world to see it, too.

The beauties of their stadium and city will be on full display this weekend as Cleveland hosts the 2021 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday through Saturday on the lakefront beside FirstEnergy Stadium. The construction of the stage, massive video boards and array of lights are almost at full completion, and the Haslams are eager to see how the draft brings out the best of the city.

"We could not be more fired up about the draft here at the Browns, but also just hosting the draft here in Cleveland," Dee said with Jimmy sitting beside her Tuesday in a video call with local reporters. "It's just great for the community. The national exposure has just been tremendous. It's so much fun to wake up and watch 'Good Morning Football' and hear them talk non-stop about Cleveland. That's just the best thing, and seeing the beautiful views."

For the city, the draft is arriving at a near-perfect time.

With vaccinations and other encouraging developments against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland will be home to one of the most notable and publicized in-person events that will symbolize the progress the country has made for a return to normal. Thousands of spectators are expected to attend the draft in-person for each of the three days, and although several safety procedures are still in place, the draft should still create a sense of normalcy for viewers and people choosing to attend.

"It's going to give people some excitement to get out," Dee said. "I know people that are planning on tailgating and coming downtown to experience the draft like they would normally experience a game, even though they might not be up close to the stage. I think it's going to be a tremendous time in Cleveland."

The draft is arriving at a near-perfect time for the franchise, too.

The Browns are a few months removed from one of their most exciting seasons in franchise history. After snapping their 18-year playoff drought in January, the Browns have maintained the level of excitement sustained from their playoff run with several big-name free-agent signings to the defense. Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson III, Troy Hill, Malik Jackson, Takkarist McKinley and Anthony Walker should provide an infusion of talent to give Cleveland a winning defensive formula.

Those transactions have only added to the excitement surrounding the Browns' draft decisions. Several positions are still in play for their first pick at No. 26 overall, the latest they've drafted in a first round since 1995.

"We're glad to be where we are, although it's a lot harder to pick at 26 than it is at one or four or 10, 15 or some of the other places we've picked in the past," Jimmy said with a smile. "We're excited to see what our team can deliver. We're excited about the work (Executive Vice President and GM) (Andrew Berry), (head coach) Kevin (Stefanski) and (Chief Strategy Officer) Paul DePodesta have done to get us ready for the draft."

The anticipation will reach its peak Thursday at 8 p.m., when the official clock begins on the first overall selection. The Browns will be in line to welcome another key weapon for their exciting future, and the City of Cleveland will be the setting for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend.