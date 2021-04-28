Mock Draft Roundup: The absolute, FINAL look at what analysts predict for the Browns at No. 26

At last.
We've made it to the glorious end of our mock draft chronicling. We began this journey months ago and now we're just one day away from the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Are we any clearer on the Browns' plans at No. 26 than we were at the start of this process? Probably not.
Consider: Most of the names you'll see today match the ones we found in our very first edition back in February.
We'll find out if ANY of these were right sometime around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.
On with the final mocks!
Of Note: King has the Browns trading up to No. 21 (Colts) to make this selection. To do so, the Browns would have to part with one of their two third-round picks.
Of Note: In this scenario, Collins would be the third linebacker off the board following Micah Parsons and Owusu-Koramoah, whom he tabs to be selected 17th.
Of Note: Farley was once considered the top player at his position, but a back injury has prompted some to drop him into the Browns' range.
Of Note: Brooks projects the Browns to take Tryon one spot ahead of Georgia's Azeez Ojulari.
Of Note: Lewis writes Collins' "frame and coverage ability might be too much to pass up."
Of Note: Onwuzurike would be the first defensive tackle selected in this scenario.
Of Note: Collins played at 259 pounds at Tulsa but recently weighed 270, according to reports.
Of Note: Davis calls Owusu-Koramoah a "flier" who "arrives with a boom."
Of Note: Phillips is typically pegged much higher in most mock drafts.
Of Note: Edholm describes Tryon as "a perfect stash-and-groom pick."
Of Note: In most other mock drafts, Parsons is the first LB off the board.
Of Note: Trapasso calls Owusu-Koramoah "one of the most freaky specimens" in the 2021 class.
Of Note: Prisco views Rousseau as a player who could contribute as a rotational player in 2021 before taking on a bigger role in the future.
Of Note: This would give the Browns a TRIO of LSU wide receivers.