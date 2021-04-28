Mock Draft Roundup

2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for the 1st 3 rounds

Jason Gibbs, Nathan Zegura and Andrew Gribble make their final predictions for the Browns' 2021 draft

Apr 28, 2021 at 02:44 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Third time's a charm, and we're going three rounds with our final mock draft of 2021.

Jason Gibbs, Andrew Gribble and Nathan Zegura have made their final predictions for what the Browns will do in the first three rounds. That encompasses four picks, as the Browns hold the No. 89 and No. 91 overall selections.

We'll know who made the best guesses by Friday night.

Jason Gibbs

19) Washington – LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

20) Bears – OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

21) Colts – DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

22) Titans – CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

23) Jets – S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

24) Steelers – LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

25) Jaguars – DT Christian Barmore (Alabama

26) BROWNS – DE Joe Tryon (Washington) - It comes down to how the board falls to the Browns. I have a bad feeling the top four CBs in this draft will be off the board. You can never have enough edge rushers. Tryon can learn from the best!

27) Ravens – DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

28) Saints – DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

29) Packers – WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

30) Bills – CB Asante Samuel Jr (Florida St)

31) Ravens – T Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

32) Buccaneers – RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Round 2 (No. 59) - CB Paulson Adebo (Stanford)

Round 3 (No. 89) - OT James Hudson (Cincinnati)

Round 3 (No. 91) - WR D'Wayne Eskridge (Western Michigan)

Gibbs: I expect the Browns to be active from a trade standpoint. There is going to be a lot of talent that falls out of the first round that will be available on Day 2. What I did was make three picks based on needs and for the future. We need bodies in the CB room — Simply put, you can never have enough bodies at corner — and we could use another WR in that room, so go get one of the Top 15 WRs in this draft. I also went out and got a little more depth on that offensive line to help replace the swing tackle we lost in free agency.

Nathan Zegura

19) Washington – G Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

20) Bears – DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

21) Colts – T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

22) Titans – CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

23) Jets – CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

24) Steelers – RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

25) Jaguars – S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

26) BROWNS – WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss) – I have been targeting a CB here for the Browns, but in my mock the Top 4 corners are all off the board, as is LB/S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (17 to Las Vegas), whom the Browns would certainly have to consider. That shifted my focus to the wide receiver position, and the Browns were able to snag the incredible playmaker from Ole Miss, Elijah Moore. Moore led the country in catches (10.8) and yards per game (149.1) last year, while possessing blazing speed with a 4.35 40-yard dash time. Moore is a dynamic route runner who creates incredible separation, earning comparisons to Antonio Brown, and will add an element of home run hitting playmaking to Kevin Stefanski's offense. Moore will be an immediate impact player down the field, on jet sweeps, catch and run situations and in the return game.  

27) Ravens – DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

28) Saints – CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

29) Packers – WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

30) Bills – RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

31) Ravens – WR Terrace Marshall (LSU)

32) Buccaneers – DE Jason Oweh (Penn State)

Round 2 (No. 59) - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse) – The Browns get their cornerback in the second round and go with the unicorn Ifeatu Melifonwu, who at 6-foot-3 and possessing incredible athletic ability, could be the perfect outside corner in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' Cover 3 and man schemes. He has been comped to players like Antonio Cromartie and Brandon Browner, both of whom have excelled in similar types of schemes in the past. Melifonwu consistently got his hands on the ball at Syracuse, where he used his length to rack up 20 passes defensed the last two years in 19 games. I do think the Browns will look to address corner with one of their first two picks, and if it comes in the second round, other names to know are Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, Kelvin Joseph, Aaron Robinson and Elijah Molden.  

Round 3 (No. 89) - DE Payton Turner (Houston) – The Browns are always looking to improve their pass rush and add an intriguing prospect in Turner who has the size and the explosive first step you want in the Wide-9 end in this defense. He posted 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his last 17 games after moving to his natural edge rusher position. Turner will have time to refine his pass rush plan and learn behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley while trying to earn time in sub packages as a rookie.   

Round 3 (No. 91) - LB Chazz Surratt (North Carolina) – Surratt is a former college QB-turned-LB who is still raw, but incredibly instinctual and productive with plenty of upside still to tap into. Due to his background, he is a natural in coverage and can project to become a true, three-down linebacker early in his career. He was twice named first-team All-ACC and racked up 206 tackles in his last two seasons. Surratt is also an excellent blitzer, given his understanding of protection schemes, and posted at least six sacks in each of his final two seasons. This seems to be the sweet spot in the draft for Andrew Berry when it comes to the LB position, and Surratt would be a tremendous addition. However, I do think the Browns could also target a slot corner at this point in the draft, such as Shakur Brown (Michigan State).

Andrew Gribble

19) Washington — WR Kadarius Toney (Florida)

20) Chicago — T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

21) Colts — DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

22) Titans — LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

23) Jets — DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

24) Steelers — LB Zaven Collins (Tulsa)

25) Jaguars — WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

26) BROWNS — CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern) - Sometimes you just have to will something into existence, and this is what I'm doing in our final mock for ClevelandBrowns.com. There are numerous teams ahead of the Browns that could use a reliable cornerback such as Newsome, but the board breaks nicely for Cleveland, which fills a spot on the roster with a reliable player who can inject some immediate competition.

27) Ravens - S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

28) Saints - LB Jamin Davis (Kentucky)

29) Packers - WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)

30) Bills - DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

31) Ravens - T Jalen Mayfield (Michigan)

32) Buccaneers - DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

Round 2 (No. 59) - DE Jayson Oweh (Penn State) - The Browns get a gift as the athletically gifted Oweh falls to them late in the second round. Though he had some first-round buzz, Oweh may get lost in the shuffle with a cluster of pass rushers pegged for the late first round and early second round — at least that's what I'm telling myself. Despite not recording a sack in 2020, Oweh proved to be among the most disruptive players at his position in the Big Ten.

Round 3 (No. 89) - WR Amari Rodgers (Clemson) - In a different year, Rodgers might be a second-round selection, but the depth of this year's class is no joke. That's a boon for the Browns, who land a player who can contribute right away as a slot receiver and in the return game.

Round 3 (No. 91) - LB Dylan Moses (Alabama) - Cleveland goes to a familiar position in a familiar spot and lands a player who possesses first-round athleticism but struggled a bit with injuries and inconsistency during the final part of his college career.

Road to the Draft - Players Frequently Mocked to Browns

Over the next few weeks, as the 2021 NFL Draft gets closer and closer, we're spotlighting a different group each day at ClevelandBrowns.com.

Our Road to the Draft series will dive deep into the top players available at each group. In this series, we'll be analyzing what the Browns have on hand and how that may affect the team's decision making with its nine selections.

FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
1 / 32

FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He's got the nation's attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 32

Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins works out for scouts at NFL pro day Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
3 / 32

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins works out for scouts at NFL pro day Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Barmore is rated as the draft's best tackle among a weak group and could be gone unless the Browns move to get him. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
4 / 32

FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Barmore is rated as the draft's best tackle among a weak group and could be gone unless the Browns move to get him. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Cleveland Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's surprise release last week due to salary-cap concerns has created an unexpected hole up front. Alabama's Christian Barmore could fill it. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
5 / 32

FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates a sack against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Cleveland Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson's surprise release last week due to salary-cap concerns has created an unexpected hole up front. Alabama's Christian Barmore could fill it. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore celebrates after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
6 / 32

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore celebrates after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in action against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
7 / 32

Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) in action against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. With Oregon's Penei Sewell likely to be long gone, two other heralded tackles could be available to the Vikings at No. 14: Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw. Slater has a random connection to Minnesota: His father, Reggie Slater, played in the NBA for the Timberwolves in parts of two seasons.(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
8 / 32

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. With Oregon's Penei Sewell likely to be long gone, two other heralded tackles could be available to the Vikings at No. 14: Northwestern's Rashawn Slater and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw. Slater has a random connection to Minnesota: His father, Reggie Slater, played in the NBA for the Timberwolves in parts of two seasons.(Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

Matt Gentry
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins works out for scouts at NFL pro day Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
9 / 32

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins works out for scouts at NFL pro day Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
10 / 32

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, runs a drill, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
11 / 32

Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Caleb Farley, left, and Divine Deablo talk during Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
12 / 32

Caleb Farley, left, and Divine Deablo talk during Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
13 / 32

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore runs upfield after catching a pass during a drill at the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
14 / 32

Former Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore runs upfield after catching a pass during a drill at the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with his teammates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
15 / 32

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with his teammates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) looks on against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
16 / 32

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) looks on against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
17 / 32

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
18 / 32

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates a sack on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-21. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
19 / 32

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates a sack on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-21. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
20 / 32

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Moore was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020
Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) breaks on a pattern during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
21 / 32

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) breaks on a pattern during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) rushes the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
22 / 32

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) rushes the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) after a sack during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
23 / 32

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) after a sack during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
24 / 32

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) celebrates an incomplete pass to Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during an NCAA College football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
25 / 32

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) celebrates an incomplete pass to Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) during an NCAA College football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15) tackles Duke's Deon Jackson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
26 / 32

Miami's Gregory Rousseau (15) tackles Duke's Deon Jackson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
27 / 32

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
28 / 32

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) sacks Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye said the 19th-ranked team is under the radar and the Wolverines have taken a lot of punches from people, criticizing the relatively underwhelming state of the program. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) celebrates after sacking Louisville quarterback Evan Conley (6) during the second half of the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
29 / 32

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) celebrates after sacking Louisville quarterback Evan Conley (6) during the second half of the NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates a turnover and wears the turnover chain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
30 / 32

Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates a turnover and wears the turnover chain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
31 / 32

Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) rushes UT Martin quarterback John Bachus III (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
32 / 32

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
