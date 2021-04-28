2021 ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 3.0: Predictions for the 1st 3 rounds

Nathan Zegura

19) Washington – G Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

20) Bears – DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

21) Colts – T Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State)

22) Titans – CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

23) Jets – CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

24) Steelers – RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

25) Jaguars – S Trevon Moehrig (TCU)

26) BROWNS – WR Elijah Moore (Ole Miss) – I have been targeting a CB here for the Browns, but in my mock the Top 4 corners are all off the board, as is LB/S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (17 to Las Vegas), whom the Browns would certainly have to consider. That shifted my focus to the wide receiver position, and the Browns were able to snag the incredible playmaker from Ole Miss, Elijah Moore. Moore led the country in catches (10.8) and yards per game (149.1) last year, while possessing blazing speed with a 4.35 40-yard dash time. Moore is a dynamic route runner who creates incredible separation, earning comparisons to Antonio Brown, and will add an element of home run hitting playmaking to Kevin Stefanski's offense. Moore will be an immediate impact player down the field, on jet sweeps, catch and run situations and in the return game.

27) Ravens – DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

28) Saints – CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

29) Packers – WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

30) Bills – RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

31) Ravens – WR Terrace Marshall (LSU)

32) Buccaneers – DE Jason Oweh (Penn State)

Round 2 (No. 59) - CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse) – The Browns get their cornerback in the second round and go with the unicorn Ifeatu Melifonwu, who at 6-foot-3 and possessing incredible athletic ability, could be the perfect outside corner in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' Cover 3 and man schemes. He has been comped to players like Antonio Cromartie and Brandon Browner, both of whom have excelled in similar types of schemes in the past. Melifonwu consistently got his hands on the ball at Syracuse, where he used his length to rack up 20 passes defensed the last two years in 19 games. I do think the Browns will look to address corner with one of their first two picks, and if it comes in the second round, other names to know are Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, Kelvin Joseph, Aaron Robinson and Elijah Molden.

Round 3 (No. 89) - DE Payton Turner (Houston) – The Browns are always looking to improve their pass rush and add an intriguing prospect in Turner who has the size and the explosive first step you want in the Wide-9 end in this defense. He posted 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his last 17 games after moving to his natural edge rusher position. Turner will have time to refine his pass rush plan and learn behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takkarist McKinley while trying to earn time in sub packages as a rookie.