Browns Mailbag: How will the offensive line adjust to more games with Deshaun Watson?

Which player stuck out to you in OTA's this year and why? - Mason Compiseno, Rocky River, OH

We're going to re-work this question a bit and keep the focus on training camp, so I'll instead talk about some players who stuck in OTAs I'm most excited to see in coming weeks.

The first one who comes to mind is WR Elijah Moore, and we covered some of those reasons why in our WR preview. He was impossible to miss in spring practices, and it should be fun to see how the Browns use him across their formation in training camp. There will be no shortage of opportunities for Moore to contribute in the regular season, but his production all starts with deepening his chemistry with Watson over the next month and a half.

Another receiver I'm eager to see is Cedric Tillman. The rookie third-round pick didn't look out of place in the spring and instantly stood out with his big frame. He looked smooth catching the football and had some bounce that helped him reach for deep balls. His production at Tennessee (1,081 receiving yards and 12 TDs in 2021) was good enough to believe he could contribute sooner than later on an NFL roster, too.

The big question with Tillman is about where he'll fit in a crowded wide receiver room. The top spots on the depth chart obviously belong to Amari Cooper and Moore, with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Marquise Goodwin probably sliding behind them. Can Tillman still work his way into carving a steady dose of snaps in the regular season by performing well in camp?

I wouldn't rule it out.

If there was one more position group you would add to this offseason, which would it be? - Brad Koch, Youngstown OH

My answer now is the same as it was a few months back, and there are really two positions in particular where I could see some training camp additions completed: defensive tackle and running back.

It's not that the Browns don't like who they have there now — they do. But at defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson is the only player who has sustained production at the NFL level, so another veteran player could provide an upgrade to the room. At running back, Jerome Ford is set to be the backup for Nick Chubb, but there isn't an experienced rusher behind them.

Roster additions don't necessarily have to be made now. There will be lots of veterans who potentially hit the open market at the end of training camp when 53-man roster cuts are made, and the Browns could wait to plug any other holes they might still see until then.

Long time Browns who just relocated south (Charlotte) but still follows the team closely. I really like the Browns roster as it is currently constituted but it seems like every offseason we have the same crush on the team in June but then the season arrives and.... you know the story!! Why should we be optimistic this year that things will be different? Thank you! - Chris Holmes, Huntersville NC

Yeah, the results of the past couple seasons haven't matched the anticipation that preceded in training camp. The excitement is no doubt high this year again, and I think the main reason why the optimism should feel different this year is because of the quarterback.

Watson has helped build strong offenses before, and he didn't get to do that last year because of his 11-game suspension and oddness of training camp. This year has felt different, and Watson's body language and overall crispness in spring practices have backed up his own comments of feeling more comfortable and ready to take charge of the crucial season ahead.

"I feel really good," Watson said in June. "Like I said before, the biggest thing is the confidence level. Who I am trusting, what I do trust in the work that I put in these past couple of years to get back to this position I'm in, and having the opportunity to go out there and try to win some games and do it with the guys that we have on the field. So I'm enjoying myself, I'm having fun and I just keep stacking days."