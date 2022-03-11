Browns Mailbag

Presented by

Browns Mailbag: Talking Day 2 options at WR, David Njoku and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Mar 11, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It's the last Browns Mailbag of the 2021 NFL league year. 

Oh my, how the time flies.

We're answering three of your questions before we head into a BIG week of NFL news.

I'm against drafting a WR at 13. There will be one in the second or third rounds. The Browns need some help on the defensive line, edge or linebacker. You will not win without defense. Look at the Packers, Cowboys, Seahawks. What do you think? — Ron C., Milwaukee

Though there's an endless list of mock drafts that have the Browns taking a wide receiver at No. 13, I don't necessarily think you're alone in your sentiment about waiting to take a wide receiver on Day 2 or later. There's a plausible line of thinking, too, as this year's overall class of wide receivers is considered to be chock full of depth. Players with first-round caliber talent probably will be available well into Day 2. Second- and third-round caliber players probably will be available well into Day 3. It's definitely something a general manager has to consider, but it's typically not something that will draw someone away from a player atop the draft board. For example: There was a lot of WR depth in last year's draft, and the Bengals didn't hesitate to grab Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick. That turned out OK for them.

That said, if the Browns do wait until the second round or later to address the wide receiver position, there are a bevy of promising options. Let's assume five — Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams — go in the first round. That next batch is led by the likes of Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, who broke 26 tackles last year (per Pro Football Focus), Penn State's Jahan Dotson (91 catches, 1,182 yards, 12 TDs in 2021) and South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert (82 catches, 1,474 yards, 8 TDs in 2021). There's also high-upside players such as Georgia's George Pickens, who missed most of 2021 with a torn ACL and Clemson's Justyn Ross, who is recovering from foot surgery.

There's a lot to like among the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and the Browns very well could use one of their eight Day 2 and 3 selections on the position. The depth is something that will be recognized but likely won't directly impact what direction the team goes with the No. 13 overall pick.

Photos: In Focus - Browns designate TE David Njoku as franchise player

Njoku played in 16 games last season, catching 36 passes for 475 yards with a team-high four receiving touchdowns. The 2017 first round pick recorded the longest reception by a tight end in 2021 after a 71-yard touchdown grab at the Chargers on Oct. 10. Njoku has appeared in 65 career games and recorded 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
1 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18
2 / 53

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18

Matt Starkey
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
3 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
4 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
5 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
6 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
7 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
8 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
9 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
10 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
11 / 53

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
12 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
13 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
14 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
15 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
16 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
17 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
18 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
19 / 53

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
20 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
21 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 24, 2019 in the preseason at Raymond James Stadium.
22 / 53

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 24, 2019 in the preseason at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Los Angles Chargers game on December 2, 2017 at the StubHub Center. The Browns lost 10–19.
23 / 53

Cleveland Browns at Los Angles Chargers game on December 2, 2017 at the StubHub Center. The Browns lost 10–19.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
24 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 29, 2021.
25 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 29, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
26 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
27 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.
28 / 53

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bear game on December 24, 2017 at Soldier Field. The Browns lost 3-20.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
29 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Jim Brown after walk-through on September 25, 2021.
30 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Jim Brown after walk-through on September 25, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
31 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.
32 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the eighth day of training camp on August 6, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
33 / 53

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) at the 2021 Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game on June 12, 2021 at Classic Park Stadium.
34 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) at the 2021 Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game on June 12, 2021 at Classic Park Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 53

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
36 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.
37 / 53

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players visited the UH Rainbow Babies and Children's hospital on October 29, 2019 for a Halloween at the Hospital event.
38 / 53

Players visited the UH Rainbow Babies and Children's hospital on October 29, 2019 for a Halloween at the Hospital event.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
39 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
40 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.
41 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on November 20, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during practice on August 26, 2019
42 / 53

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), Tight end David Njoku (85) and Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during practice on August 26, 2019

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.
43 / 53

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens game on September 17, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns on August 29, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.
44 / 53

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns on August 29, 2019 in the preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.
45 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.

Matt Starkey
As part of Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation and Maple Heights School District celebrated the recent launch of the Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network during a visit to Barack Obama Elementary School. While at the school, Browns players recognized select students to congratulate them for showing exemplary or significantly improved attendance, as well as met with a group of students who could benefit from better attendance to help motivate them to get to school.
46 / 53

As part of Browns Give Back's commitment to education, the Cleveland Browns Foundation and Maple Heights School District celebrated the recent launch of the Get 2 School, Stay in the Game! Network during a visit to Barack Obama Elementary School. While at the school, Browns players recognized select students to congratulate them for showing exemplary or significantly improved attendance, as well as met with a group of students who could benefit from better attendance to help motivate them to get to school. 

Matt Starkey
Tight end David Njoku (85) on July 24, 2019.
47 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) on July 24, 2019.

Matt Starkey
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
48 / 53

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
49 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
50 / 53

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17
51 / 53

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns game on October 8, 2017 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14–17

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.
52 / 53

Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado on December 15, 2018.

Matt Starkey
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
53 / 53

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns game on November 24, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

No doubt we need WR and D-Line players this offseason! I really like DE Travon Walker in Rd. 1 and Rd. 2 picking DT Perrion Winfrey! Two guys that would anchor the D-Line for years to come with Myles! The WR position is loaded & deep after seeing the NFL Combine, who could we go after in Rd. 3, maybe with both picks at WR? — Philip H., Saint Clairsville

Let's keep talking about wide receivers!

NFL.com's Chad Reuter was brave enough to put out a three-round mock draft, and he included five wide receivers in the third round — David Bell (Purdue), Calvin Austin III (Memphis), John Metchie (Alabama), Christian Watson (North Dakota State) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky). Perhaps one of the most notable from that group is Metchie, who comes from the NFL wide receiver factory Alabama has established. Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship but is hoping to be ready to roll by as early as June. He has been lauded by draft analysts for his route-running and knack for getting open. The pedigree is certainly there, and he could be a solid addition late on Day 2.

Now let's talk about Walker for a second. Before the Combine, Walker was routinely projected as a player that could go as high as No. 13 to the Browns or a little later in the first round. Now, after eye-opening performances in most of the on-field drills, Walker is being projected as high as No. 3 overall. The Athletic's Dane Brugler was one of those who left Indianapolis very high on the versatile Georgia pass rusher.

Wrote Brugler: "My No. 6 overall player entering the combine, Walker made a believer out of the doubters with his remarkable workout on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium."

I'm also a fan of Winfrey, who I predicted to be the Browns' pick in the second round in our ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0. Winfrey was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl and could certainly help bolster the Browns' depth in the middle of their defensive line. 

Can you give me the reasoning for franchise tagging David Njoku? — Rick V., Cleveland

Njoku, as Berry said a couple of weeks ago at the NFL Combine, has "played really good football for us over the past five years." Though his numbers didn't quite reach the levels he hit in 2018 — when he set career highs in receptions (56) and yards (639) — Njoku had arguably one of his best seasons with the Browns in 2021. He's continued to improve as a blocker and he showed off his big-play skill set throughout the year, particularly when posted the longest catch by an NFL tight end (71 yards) in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Tight ends are very important to the Browns' offense, and Njoku is an integral member of the group.

By placing the franchise tag on Njoku, who was poised to hit free agency, the Browns have Njoku locked in for a sixth season and have the opportunity to make it longer over the next few months if the team and the player agree to a contract extension. The deadline for franchise tagged players to sign extensions is July 15.

In January, Njoku expressed a desire to return to the Browns, and that's exactly what he'll be doing in 2022.

"I love it here. I love it here to the core," Njoku said. "I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career."

Related Content

news

Browns Mailbag: Talking potential free agent WRs, a rising pass rusher and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking free agency, compensatory picks and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking draft strategy, top returners with 1 month to go before free agency

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking position depth, Ks, WRs and plenty of draft chatter

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking free agency, draft picks, RBs and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking kickers, the draft, offensive tackles and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking WRs, 2022 Draft discussion and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Which players have shined with extended opportunities?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How can Browns D dial up another strong performance vs. Ravens?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: How will D'Ernest Johnson be utilized down the home stretch?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking about the CBs, RBs and WRs

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Advertising