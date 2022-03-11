Browns Mailbag: Talking Day 2 options at WR, David Njoku and more

No doubt we need WR and D-Line players this offseason! I really like DE Travon Walker in Rd. 1 and Rd. 2 picking DT Perrion Winfrey! Two guys that would anchor the D-Line for years to come with Myles! The WR position is loaded & deep after seeing the NFL Combine, who could we go after in Rd. 3, maybe with both picks at WR? — Philip H., Saint Clairsville

Let's keep talking about wide receivers!

NFL.com's Chad Reuter was brave enough to put out a three-round mock draft, and he included five wide receivers in the third round — David Bell (Purdue), Calvin Austin III (Memphis), John Metchie (Alabama), Christian Watson (North Dakota State) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky). Perhaps one of the most notable from that group is Metchie, who comes from the NFL wide receiver factory Alabama has established. Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship but is hoping to be ready to roll by as early as June. He has been lauded by draft analysts for his route-running and knack for getting open. The pedigree is certainly there, and he could be a solid addition late on Day 2.

Now let's talk about Walker for a second. Before the Combine, Walker was routinely projected as a player that could go as high as No. 13 to the Browns or a little later in the first round. Now, after eye-opening performances in most of the on-field drills, Walker is being projected as high as No. 3 overall. The Athletic's Dane Brugler was one of those who left Indianapolis very high on the versatile Georgia pass rusher.

Wrote Brugler: "My No. 6 overall player entering the combine, Walker made a believer out of the doubters with his remarkable workout on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium."

I'm also a fan of Winfrey, who I predicted to be the Browns' pick in the second round in our ClevelandBrowns.com Mock Draft 1.0. Winfrey was a standout performer at the Senior Bowl and could certainly help bolster the Browns' depth in the middle of their defensive line.

Can you give me the reasoning for franchise tagging David Njoku? — Rick V., Cleveland

Njoku, as Berry said a couple of weeks ago at the NFL Combine, has "played really good football for us over the past five years." Though his numbers didn't quite reach the levels he hit in 2018 — when he set career highs in receptions (56) and yards (639) — Njoku had arguably one of his best seasons with the Browns in 2021. He's continued to improve as a blocker and he showed off his big-play skill set throughout the year, particularly when posted the longest catch by an NFL tight end (71 yards) in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Tight ends are very important to the Browns' offense, and Njoku is an integral member of the group.

By placing the franchise tag on Njoku, who was poised to hit free agency, the Browns have Njoku locked in for a sixth season and have the opportunity to make it longer over the next few months if the team and the player agree to a contract extension. The deadline for franchise tagged players to sign extensions is July 15.

In January, Njoku expressed a desire to return to the Browns, and that's exactly what he'll be doing in 2022.