Browns Mailbag: Talking free agency, compensatory picks and more

It's (already) the final Friday of February, and we're packing our bags for Indianapolis.

Before it's Combine time, we're tackling four of your questions in the latest Browns Mailbag.

The Browns have a large number of unrestricted free agents and a couple of restricted free agents, and veterans whose contracts could be restructured. How are they compensated for a net loss of free agents? Would they consider a third-round tender on D'Ernest Johnson? — Rob M., Fairmont, West Virginia

Teams across the league are awarded compensatory picks for a net loss in free agents, but explaining the exact nature of how it's done is a bit complicated. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein did a great job recently of breaking down the entire process if you want an in-depth look at it. We're going to share some of the highlights that will allow you to (kind of) keep score at home as the Browns go through free agency.

The NFL, which does not publicize its exact formula, doles out 32 compensatory picks each year. These picks come at the end of Rounds 3-7. The maximum number of compensatory picks a team can receive is four, though there are exceptions for teams that receive additional compensatory picks via the league's newly enacted policy of awarding teams that have minority coaches or executives leave for head coach or general manager positions. To qualify for a compensatory pick via free agency activity, a team "must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year." The NFL's formula, per Zierlein, "takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards." Compensatory free agents are defined as players who sign with different teams during the first month and a half of the new league year. Players who were released by their previous team do not qualify.

That, in a nutshell, is why the Browns, who were very active in free agency last year, aren't expected to receive any additional compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Browns will have compensatory picks in the third round of each of the next two drafts, however, because of the departure of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was hired as the new Vikings general manager.

So, in sum, whatever the Browns do or don't do in free agency this year will affect their shot at more compensatory picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.