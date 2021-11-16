Browns Mailbag: Talking wide receivers, Chubb-Hunt, and more

From a Canadian fan, how do you think the pass game could take a step forward in the next week? What's up with Schwartz, Higgins and Harrison Bryant? — Simon M., Montreal

The step in the right direction for Cleveland's passing game would be to replicate what happened just a week ago in Cincinnati. That game was arguably Baker Mayfield's best of the season, and it saw the Browns break off a number of explosive plays. That's what was missing in a big way against the Patriots, when Cleveland couldn't get anything going through the air.

"We need to do a better job of finding some explosives [plays] in the pass game," Stefanski said. 'They were not going to be a team that was going to give up a lot of downfield plays so some of those underneath plays that we could turn into 10-11-yard gains, that was going to be how you were going to play for a lot of the game and then try and find one of those explosives, if you can."

As for the three players you inquired about:

— Schwartz saw his playing time increase in a big way in the Browns' first game without Odell Beckham Jr. He made a big catch across the middle against the Bengals and provides speed that keeps defenses honest. Unfortunately, Schwartz exited Sunday's game with a concussion he sustained on a second quarter kickoff return.

— Higgins didn't play much against the Bengals but saw the field for a good chunk of Sunday's second half after Schwartz exited. He has 14 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown on the season.

— Bryant is seeing the field on a steady basis this season and currently has 13 catches for 161 yards. That puts him on pace for better numbers than he had as a rookie, when he had 24 catches for 238 yards.

The wide receivers, in general, are under the spotlight after Sunday's game, when the position accounted for just five catches for 52 yards. The Browns will look to get them more involved Sunday against the Lions.