3 Big Takeaways: Browns frustrated with inconsistency in all 3 phases

2. Offense sputters after opening drive

For the first five minutes, the Browns offense was playing well within its identity and appeared to be in for an efficient day.

RB D'Ernest Johnson was given his second start of the season, as the Browns were without Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton — both placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list — and Kareem Hunt (calf). On the first drive, Johnson gave the Browns the same big runs they're used to with their other top backs and rushed for 58 yards on four carries. The drive ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to TE Austin Hooper, but the success of the sequence was largely built behind Johnson, whose biggest play was a 24-yard run.

That play, though, ended up being the Browns' longest of the game. Cleveland couldn't generate many big gains with its passing game, which it largely turned to after the Patriots began to build a big lead, and it struggled to find any success on third downs. The Browns converted on just one third down in 11 opportunities.

Stefanski credited the Patriots with a good game plan, one that made it difficult for them to find any passing lanes as well as generate more big runs from Johnson.

"They did a nice job," Stefanski said Monday. "We came back to a couple of runs that hit in that opening drive and, and they didn't the second time around. They played physical. There were a couple opportunities we had but ultimately, I would tell you the big thing for us was third down and not being able to continue to drive, stay on the field."

3. Injuries hit Browns

The Browns received good news Monday about CB Troy Hill, who exited the game Sunday on a stretcher after attempting to tackle Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter. Hill was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he was released Sunday night and cleared to return to Cleveland on Monday.

CB A.J. Green and WR Anthony Schwartz each suffered concussions and didn't return to the game. The Browns didn't have any immediate update on their statuses.

Mayfield injured his knee after taking a hard hit in the third quarter. He didn't return to the game and was replaced by Case Keenum after he was tended to by medical staff in the injury tent, but Stefanski said he wanted to keep Mayfield out of the game due to the score and to prevent him from further injury.

"It was my choice not to put him back in," Stefanski said. "Baker's a competitor. I just didn't feel it was the right thing to do, to put him out there."

Mayfield doesn't believe the injury should affect his availability for Week 11 against Detroit.