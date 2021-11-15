News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'day to day' with knee injury

The Browns will evaluate Mayfield throughout the week after he suffered a knee contusion

Nov 15, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Baker Mayfield has played through several injuries so far this season, and the fourth-year quarterback picked up another one Sunday in New England.

Mayfield suffered a knee contusion in the third quarter of the Browns' 45-7 loss to the Patriots after taking a hard hit from Matthew Judon following a pass attempt. Mayfield, who is playing through a completely torn labrum in his left shoulder, was briefly tended to on the field by medical staff before he was examined in the injury tent. He was medically cleared to return, but the Browns kept him on the sidelines due to the score and to protect him from further injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday they'll monitor Mayfield throughout the week.

"Baker is day-to-day with his knee, but we're feeling good about where he is this morning," Stefanski said Monday. "He's fighting through it. We'll always make smart decisions with our players in consultation with the medical staff and player. But he's fighting through it."

Mayfield was relieved by Case Keenum after the injury and finished the game 11-of-21 with 73 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He said after the game that he doesn't think the injury will put his status in Week 11 against Detroit in doubt.

"I've got to find a way to get as healthy as possible," he said. "I'm pretty beat up right now. It was just an awkward hit and landing. So we'll see. Day by day."

Photos: Week 10 - Browns at Patriots Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Patriots in Week Ten

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermefr/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermefr/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 30

The Cleveland Browns play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Browns lament third-down miscues

The Browns have several areas to address on both the offense and defense as they digest the reasons why Sunday got out of hand, but Stefanski identified third downs as one of the biggest areas the Browns must improve on both sides of the ball moving forward.

That category paints the picture of how the game went for Cleveland. The offense went 1-for-11 on third downs, while the defense allowed New England to go 7-for-9. Stefanski repeatedly highlighted that area when he discussed Monday where things broke down the most.

"The big thing for us was third down and not being able to continue drives and stay on the field, and then on the other side, not being able to stop them on those third downs," he said. "That was the key to the game."

Kareem Hunt update

Stefanski wasn't ready to say whether Kareem Hunt, who has been out since Week 6 with a calf injury, will be ready to return to practice this week.

Hunt is on Injured Reserve and will need to be designated to return before he can practice again.

"I think we'll see over the next couple days," Stefanski said. "He's progressing and working through his rehab, so we'll see."

The Browns relied on RB D'Ernest Johnson on Sunday with the absence of Hunt, as well as Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly, who were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Stefanski didn't have an update on when any of the running backs will be able to return, but he commended Johnson, who rushed 19 times for 99 yards, for doing another admirable job of keeping the run game strong.

"D'Ernest played how we feel like he's capable of playing," he said. "I think he did a nice job for us. We got behind there and had to throw it in those instances, but he played hard throughout the day, as you would expect."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Browns in problem-solving mode with 3 RBs sidelined

Stefanski has confidence in D'Ernest Johnson if he needs to carry the load in New England
news

News & Notes: Stefanski highlights 2 key areas where Browns can be even better after Bengals win

The Browns are coming off their biggest win of the year, but Cleveland's head coach still saw plenty to learn from
news

News & Notes: S John Johnson III confident he'll be ready for Bengals

The veteran safety missed the 2nd half of last week's loss to the Steelers
news

News & Notes: Denzel Ward, Donovan Peoples-Jones return to practice

The Browns are looking forward to working two key players back into action ahead of Week 9 against the Bengals
news

News & Notes: T Jack Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Blake Hance will take over on the right side of the line while Conklin recovers
news

News & Notes: Landry, Beckham 'bring so much to the offense' when teamed together

The Browns are looking forward to having Landry and Beckham available for the second straight week
news

News & Notes: Jarvis Landry says he'll be ready for Steelers

The Browns veteran WR returned to practice Thursday
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin ready to get Browns O-Line back to full strength

Cleveland's veteran RT has missed the past 2 games with a knee injury but expects to play Sunday
news

News & Notes: Greedy Williams ready again if Browns need him to start

Cleveland's 3rd-year CB stepped in for Denzel Ward in last week's win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns backups follow expectations to deliver no matter when their call comes

Backup players were a part of a number of key plays the Browns made in their 17-14 win over the Broncos
news

News & Notes: Browns rule out RB Nick Chubb but remain confident in depth

The Browns will head into Thursday without their two top running backs but have faith in their depth to keep the run game strong
Advertising