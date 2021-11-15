News & Notes: Baker Mayfield 'day to day' with knee injury

Browns lament third-down miscues

The Browns have several areas to address on both the offense and defense as they digest the reasons why Sunday got out of hand, but Stefanski identified third downs as one of the biggest areas the Browns must improve on both sides of the ball moving forward.

That category paints the picture of how the game went for Cleveland. The offense went 1-for-11 on third downs, while the defense allowed New England to go 7-for-9. Stefanski repeatedly highlighted that area when he discussed Monday where things broke down the most.

"The big thing for us was third down and not being able to continue drives and stay on the field, and then on the other side, not being able to stop them on those third downs," he said. "That was the key to the game."

Kareem Hunt update

Stefanski wasn't ready to say whether Kareem Hunt, who has been out since Week 6 with a calf injury, will be ready to return to practice this week.

Hunt is on Injured Reserve and will need to be designated to return before he can practice again.

"I think we'll see over the next couple days," Stefanski said. "He's progressing and working through his rehab, so we'll see."

The Browns relied on RB D'Ernest Johnson on Sunday with the absence of Hunt, as well as Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly, who were all placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Stefanski didn't have an update on when any of the running backs will be able to return, but he commended Johnson, who rushed 19 times for 99 yards, for doing another admirable job of keeping the run game strong.