Browns Mailbag: Talking WRs, 2022 Draft discussion and more

With the Browns drafting in the 13th position, two questions: No. 1. How would the draft position have changed if they had lost the last game? No. 2. Looking at the wide receivers in the draft, assuming all receivers are available, how do you rank all of the receivers? — Elmer L., Bangor, Maine

Based on strength-of-schedule tiebreakers, the Browns, who hold the No. 13 pick, would have picked 10th if they lost the season finale to the Bengals. That said, the effort and execution in that final game was commendable and something the team believes it can build upon going into 2022.

"It is all about having something to play for, and I think there was something to play for and multiple things to play for today," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game. "I think the guys understood that. To see them fight for each other and with each other one last time, I think that tells you a lot about our guys."

As for your second question — and a number of other questions in our Mailbag — I guess it's officially draft season.

The best I can do for you at this point is lay out what some of the experts are saying about the top wide receivers at the moment. I'll have a more developed opinion about the players as the draft process unfolds. That said, the significant injuries suffered by Alabama's top two wide receivers, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams, only makes things trickier to evaluate. Williams, in particular, could have been the top-selected wide receiver. Now, it's even more uncertain because of his likely needing to miss part or all of his rookie season. There are numerous examples of injured players still going as first-rounders — Titans DT Jeffery Simmons being one of the more recent — but it often comes at a spot further down than their initial projection.

CBSSports.com ranks eight WRs in their top 50 players, including three in the top 20. That includes Williams, who is ninth overall, and two playmakers from Ohio State — Garrett Wilson (7) and Chris Olave (19). In his most recent mock draft, The Athletic's Dane Brugler actually pegged Wilson as the 13th pick in the draft and the first receiver off the board, but that was before Cleveland's spot was locked at 13. He writes Wilson's body control is "special," and showed that off in plenty of ways en route to 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. Olave, meanwhile, is a "smooth athlete," Brugler writes, and was ultra productive during his four seasons with the Buckeyes. He finished right behind Wilson this past season with 65 catches, 936 yards and 13 touchdowns and left Ohio State with the team record for most career touchdown receptions (35).