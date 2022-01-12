Andrew Berry encouraged by Browns' top rookies in 2021

Owusu-Koramoah's best game of the season was arguably Week 12 against the Ravens, when he recorded a season-high 13 tackles and was tremendous in stopping big runs from QB Lamar Jackson — six of his tackles were against Jackson, and Jackson's biggest gain against him as a tackler was just 4 yards. Four of Owusu-Koramoah's tackles limited Jackson to 1 yard or less.

But Owusu-Koramoah's season was full of big tackles, as he flashed the speed and instincts the Browns coveted so much from him in their pre-draft evaluation. He finished second among Browns defenders with 76 tackles and three tackles for a loss, a number he's hoping to increase in his second season.

"(I'd like to improve) my ability to see things faster and see plays faster," he said. "Just the ability to be able to uplift my team better, to be able to get TFLs and to be able to get up the field in terms of strength and setting the edges. Just really everything."

Berry would agree, all while still being encouraged by what he saw from both Owusu-Koramoah and Newsome.

"Both of those guys played well," he said. "They grew as the season progressed. There's still a lot each guy can improve. We've obviously had that conversation with both individuals as they enter the offseason. Good rookie year, but they're going off into the next several months with targeted areas that they can work on so they can take a step moving forward and be a big piece of what helps us get to the playoffs in 2022."

Schwartz (drafted 91st overall) and Hudson (drafted 110th overall) might not have had as visible production on the stat sheet but were still noticeable contributors.

Schwartz, possibly the fastest player on the roster, scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 16 against Green Bay and finished the year with 174 scrimmage yards in 14 games. He also averaged 21.5 yards per return with 15 kick returns, a role special teams coordinator Mike Priefer could explore more with Schwartz in the future as the Browns look to take advantage of Schwartz's speed in as many ways possible.

"The best thing for him is he battled a lot of adversity this year," Berry said. "He had the injury in camp, came back, fought his way into kind of a part-time role, had the concussion middle of the year that obviously kept him out for several weeks and really kind of battled his way back to get some meaningful snaps at the end."

Hudson, meanwhile, started four times for the Browns and took offensive snaps in six total games. The fourth-rounder from Cincinnati experienced the normal ups and downs most rookie offensive linemen experience, but his reliability noticeable grew as he accumulated reps, which became more frequent when starting RT Jack Conklin was shut down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 12.

"James really got baptism by fire throughout this year," Berry said. "I actually think he came along nicely and particularly ended his season in a really strong manner against Cincinnati. I think it's tough for a guy who is a former D-lineman, a fourth-round pick and played left tackle and right tackle for us, but it's good experience."