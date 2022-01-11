5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's end-of-season press conference

2. Praise, optimism for the rookies

Berry had high hopes for his first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say both delivered in their respective productive rookie campaigns.

Rookie CB Greg Newsome II, the Browns' first-round selection, battled through a couple of injuries but definitely looked the part as a starting cornerback in 12 games. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whom the Browns traded up to select midway through the second round, emerged as an electric, every-down playmaker and finished second on the team with 76 tackles despite missing three games with an ankle injury.

"Both of those guys played well. They grew as the season progressed. There is still a lot each guy can improve," Berry said. "We have obviously had that conversation with both individuals as they enter the offseason. Good rookie year, but they are going off into the next several months with targeted areas that they can work on so they can take a step moving forward and be a big piece of what helps us get to the playoffs in 2022."

Berry also touched on the progress of third-round WR Anthony Schwartz and fourth-round T James Hudson III, both of whom were thrust into expanded roles down the home stretch. Berry was particularly complimentary of Hudson, who experienced "baptism by fire" just a few years after he made the switch from defensive line to offensive tackle.

"Those guys have the year under the belt now of NFL life. Good conversations with both before they left yesterday," Berry said. "They are highly focused and know the areas that they need to improve, and we are looking forward to seeing what progress they can make when they come back during the spring."

3. Good year for Clowney

Veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney finished his first season with the Browns with a flurry, collecting four sacks over the final two games to give him nine for the year.

Clowney's disruptiveness went beyond the stat sheet, too, as he paired nicely with All-Pro Myles Garrett, who set the Browns' single-season sack record with a career-best 16. The vaunted duo combined for 25 of Cleveland's 43 sacks.

The Browns have the next few months to deal exclusively with Clowney, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March, if they want to bring him back for the 2022 season.