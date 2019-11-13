Browns Mailbag: What more can Browns do with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt?

The Browns aren't the only ones adjusting to a short week around here.

We're also making adjustments, and that's why you're seeing this week's edition of the Browns Mailbag on a Wednesday.

With 196 yards from scrimmage from the combo of RB Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt this past Sunday, can we compare them yet to RBs Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack of the 80s? If they're willing to block for each other, and an O-Line that seems to be very capable at run blocking, the "sky's the limit" with these two. What are your thoughts? -- Phil H., St. Clairsville

Let's hold our collective horses comparing this tandem to Mack and Byner. That was a special tandem in Browns history, and Chubb and Hunt have played just one game together. It was a very good game, yes, but let's respect the history for a second.

That said, it's hard not to be encouraged by what Hunt and Chubb displayed against the Bills. Chubb took the bulk of the carries and picked up almost all of his 116 yards when Hunt was also on the field. Hunt looked good on the four carries he got and was a true weapon as a pass-catcher, hauling in seven receptions for 44 yards -- including a must-have 9-yarder on third-and-7 on Cleveland's game-winning drive. The timing couldn't be better for a Browns offense that simply hasn't gotten going to its full potential outside of the Week 4 romp in Baltimore.

"I think anytime you can get guys who can do things with the ball in their hands and they can also play off of other people, that definitely impacts decisions, alignments and assignments," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "The way you get the ball to those guys changes. When you have more than a couple of options, it is always, from that position in particular, very good."

Sunday's performance begs a very important question, though. If that's what this tandem looked like in its debut -- against a solid, disciplined Buffalo defense, at that -- what can be expected as the rest of the season progresses?

First, the success of the plays where both were on the field together could dictate the Browns deploying those looks more often. On Sunday, they shared the field for 28 of a possible 70 snaps. That's a lot compared to the NFL average of teams using multiple running backs, but there's certainly room for more starting Thursday against the Steelers. There's also room to grow on the goal line, where the Browns struggled from inside the 5-yard line on multiple occasions Sunday.

"I feel like there is a lot more to go," Hunt said Tuesday. "We have to build off that, get our bodies together and get ready to go back out there and compete hard again on Thursday night."

The important thing to remember, too, is that even though Chubb did most of the running and Hunt did most of the pass-catching, both are more than capable of doing the opposite. Hunt, of course, ran for 2,151 yards in his first 26 NFL games while Chubb has shown major improvements as a pass-catcher and has already surpassed his receiving totals from last season.

A wry smile crossed Kitchens' face Tuesday when he was asked if the Browns had the ability to add to the Hunt-Chubb package during the short week of prep for the Steelers.

"We will probably do the same plays we did last week," Kitchens said, laughing.