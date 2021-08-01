Browns Mailbag: Where's Demetric Felton spending most of his time? Wide receiver or running back?

It seems like we have depth throughout the lineup, especially so at wide receiver. How many can we keep at wideout? — Bill T., Medina

The numbers, again, are fluid, so it's probably best not to restrict any particular group to a specific number. For what it's worth, the Browns kept six receivers when they cut down the roster to 53, and they wound up needing all of them to contribute in a big way throughout the season.

You're right about the depth and talent at the position as the Browns enter the 2021 season. It starts, of course, with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who give the Browns one of the league's most talented and accomplished 1-2 punch at the position. Just about everyone who backed those two up last year are back, including one of the longest tenured Browns, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones. All three stepped up in a big way when Beckham Jr. was lost for the season and proved to be reliable and productive options as starters.

So, just bring all five back and start preparing for Kansas City, right? Well, it's not that simple because the Browns added more talent to the room with third-rounder Anthony Schwartz, who has already made a number of plays through the first four days of camp. Then there's JoJo Natson and Ryan Switzer, both of whom are in the thick of a competition at punt returner and kick returner. Anthony Hollins and Ja'Marcus Bradley have also been on the receiving end of a number of top plays in the first part of camp. And then there's the aforementioned Felton, who is splitting his time as a running back and wide receiver.