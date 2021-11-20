Transactions

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad

Nov 20, 2021 at 11:06 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
112021_RosterMoves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Waived (1):
RB John Kelly

Standard practice squad elevation (2):

WR Lawrence Cager

DE Porter Gustin

COVID-19 elevation (1):

CB Herb Miller

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second-year player out of Georgia. He signed to the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent the first 10 weeks on the Jets' practice squad before signing to the active roster during Week 13. He's totaled 35 receiving yards on two catches in his career, all in his NFL debut and first start in Week 3 against Indianapolis last year. He signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 4, 2021 and will wear No. 83.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 20 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 40 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Gustin will wear No. 94. 

Miller (6-1, 201) is a first-year player originally signed by Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in eight career games (four with Tampa Bay in 2020 and four with Cleveland in 2021). The Florida Atlantic product appeared in four games for the Browns this season and has spent time on the Browns' and Buccaneers' practice squads. Miller will wear No. 29.

Advertising