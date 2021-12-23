Browns navigating roster fluidity, keeping everyone prepared for Packers

The Browns' transaction wire has been at its busiest all season in the last week, and the team is expecting the daily moves to continue all the way up until the final hours of Saturday's Christmas Day kickoff in Green Bay.

Cleveland is embracing the obstacles of the roster fluidity that have arisen as a result of numerous positive COVID-19 tests from the last two weeks. Fortunately, many of the moves this week have been geared toward bringing players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list — TE Austin Hooper, S Grant Delpit, LB Jacob Phillips and James Hudson III have been among them — and more are set to be activated before Saturday as the 10-day timeline for players who tested positive last week expires.

Others could be activated, too, before Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he hopes all players activated from the list in time will be able to play, but it's no certainty, and the Browns are truly preparing for all scenarios.

"We're going to work through it," Stefanski said. "Moving parts, but that's the name of the game."

Stefanski said he is certain that WR Jarvis Landry and T Jedrick Wills Jr. will both be able to be activated Friday as their 10-day period expires. QB Baker Mayfield, DT Malik McDowell and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo will be eligible to be activated Saturday if they aren't already activated Friday, and Stefanski said the Browns have transportation options ready to get them to Green Bay in time for the game if they're not able to be activated before the team plane departs from Cleveland.

That timeline means there's a good chance the Browns will have Mayfield back under center for the 4:30 p.m. kickoff.