Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: John Johnson III out, Myles Garrett questionable vs. Packers

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher did not practice this week after suffering the injury Monday vs. Las Vegas

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:52 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns know they'll be without one of their top defenders and could be missing their best when they take the national stage Saturday in Green Bay.

S John Johnson III (hamstring) was officially ruled out Thursday and DE Myles Garrett (groin) was tabbed questionable for the pivotal showdown with the NFC North champions. DT Malik Jackson (knee) was also labeled questionable.

Garrett, though, was optimistic about his status for Saturday — no matter how much pain he's feeling.

"I feel like I'll play regardless of how I feel," Garrett said. "We've got to win out to make the playoffs, and I want to play in every second of the game I can."

Stefanski said he understands Garrett's desire to play in such an important game but cautioned the team would need to see how he progressed over the next two days before making an official determination.

"I would say he is 50-50," Stefanski said. "He has not done anything all week so we need to see how he progresses over the next few days here. Obviously, he is very confident and he wants to play very badly, but we will see how it goes over the next couple of days."

Garrett did not practice at all this week after suffering his injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders. Garrett received brief medical attention and played through the pain all of the way to Las Vegas' game-winning field goal — a kick he nearly blocked — as time expired.

Garrett was noticeably limited by the injury but still managed to cause plenty of problems for the Raiders offense. With Takkarist McKinley (Achilles) lost for the season and Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns can use all of the help they can get when it comes to generating a pass rush against future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers and the prolific Packers offense.

Related Links

"It's going to be tough," Garrett said. "They definitely have ways to stunt good rushers. We're going to have to provide pressure up the middle and on the edges and we have some guys out who are very talented at that.

"I think (Rodgers) is one of the best pure passers I've ever seen. Definitely one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in my eyes. That just makes you more excited for the challenge."

The Browns will miss Johnson in the back end of their defense but received some good news Thursday when Grant Delpit was activated from reserve/COVID-19. Ronnie Harrison Jr. also has a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday's game, Stefanski said.

"Very happy to get Grant back, and we will determine again in what capacity based on how he is doing, how he is feeling and those type of things," Stefanski said. "I feel confident that with Grant, with M.J. (Stewart Jr.), with Jovante Moffatt and with Richard LeCounte (III), I feel like we have guys back there that we can count on."

Photos: Packers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 22, 2021.
1 / 20

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 22, 2021.
2 / 20

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.
3 / 20

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on December 22, 2021.
4 / 20

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 22, 2021.
5 / 20

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 22, 2021.
6 / 20

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 22, 2021.
7 / 20

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 22, 2021.
8 / 20

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A CrossCountry Mortgage jersey patch during practice on December 22, 2021.
9 / 20

A CrossCountry Mortgage jersey patch during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.
10 / 20

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 22, 2021.
11 / 20

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 22, 2021.
12 / 20

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 22, 2021.
13 / 20

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 22, 2021.
14 / 20

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A CrossCountry Mortgage jersey patch during practice on December 22, 2021.
15 / 20

A CrossCountry Mortgage jersey patch during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.
16 / 20

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 22, 2021.
17 / 20

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 22, 2021.
18 / 20

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 22, 2021.
19 / 20

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 22, 2021.
20 / 20

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 22, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II among 3 ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland will dive deep into its depth Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 3 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will also be without 3 players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland is poised to return some key players Sunday in Baltimore
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season
news

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is 'feeling good' about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati
news

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

The Browns will call upon Greedy Williams to help fill the void
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland will be without its top QB and RB against the Broncos
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles
news

Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday, continues to battle through ankle injury
Advertising