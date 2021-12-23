Injury Report: John Johnson III out, Myles Garrett questionable vs. Packers

The Browns know they'll be without one of their top defenders and could be missing their best when they take the national stage Saturday in Green Bay.
S John Johnson III (hamstring) was officially ruled out Thursday and DE Myles Garrett (groin) was tabbed questionable for the pivotal showdown with the NFC North champions. DT Malik Jackson (knee) was also labeled questionable.
Garrett, though, was optimistic about his status for Saturday — no matter how much pain he's feeling.
"I feel like I'll play regardless of how I feel," Garrett said. "We've got to win out to make the playoffs, and I want to play in every second of the game I can."
Stefanski said he understands Garrett's desire to play in such an important game but cautioned the team would need to see how he progressed over the next two days before making an official determination.
"I would say he is 50-50," Stefanski said. "He has not done anything all week so we need to see how he progresses over the next few days here. Obviously, he is very confident and he wants to play very badly, but we will see how it goes over the next couple of days."
Garrett did not practice at all this week after suffering his injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders. Garrett received brief medical attention and played through the pain all of the way to Las Vegas' game-winning field goal — a kick he nearly blocked — as time expired.
Garrett was noticeably limited by the injury but still managed to cause plenty of problems for the Raiders offense. With Takkarist McKinley (Achilles) lost for the season and Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns can use all of the help they can get when it comes to generating a pass rush against future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers and the prolific Packers offense.
"It's going to be tough," Garrett said. "They definitely have ways to stunt good rushers. We're going to have to provide pressure up the middle and on the edges and we have some guys out who are very talented at that.
"I think (Rodgers) is one of the best pure passers I've ever seen. Definitely one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in my eyes. That just makes you more excited for the challenge."
The Browns will miss Johnson in the back end of their defense but received some good news Thursday when Grant Delpit was activated from reserve/COVID-19. Ronnie Harrison Jr. also has a chance to be cleared in time for Saturday's game, Stefanski said.
"Very happy to get Grant back, and we will determine again in what capacity based on how he is doing, how he is feeling and those type of things," Stefanski said. "I feel confident that with Grant, with M.J. (Stewart Jr.), with Jovante Moffatt and with Richard LeCounte (III), I feel like we have guys back there that we can count on."
Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers