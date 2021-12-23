Injury Report: John Johnson III out, Myles Garrett questionable vs. Packers

Stefanski said he understands Garrett's desire to play in such an important game but cautioned the team would need to see how he progressed over the next two days before making an official determination.

"I would say he is 50-50," Stefanski said. "He has not done anything all week so we need to see how he progresses over the next few days here. Obviously, he is very confident and he wants to play very badly, but we will see how it goes over the next couple of days."

Garrett did not practice at all this week after suffering his injury in the fourth quarter of Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders. Garrett received brief medical attention and played through the pain all of the way to Las Vegas' game-winning field goal — a kick he nearly blocked — as time expired.