How the Browns offense looks against the Bears defensive backs

As the Browns Week 15 matchup against the Bears approaches, QB Joe Flacco and the passing game look the best they have all season. The Browns offense will go up against a Bears secondary that gives up a lot of completions.
The Bears secondary this season has been decimated by injuries. CB Kyler Gordon returned from injured reserve on Oct.11 after getting surgery on his hand the month before. S Eddie Jackson missed three games with a foot injury, and CB Jaylon Johnson missed two with a hamstring injury.
With their secondary being fully healthy and getting back in game shape, the Bears have won three of their last four games. In that span, the defensive backs have held opposing teams to an average of 191.75 passing yards and allowed four passing touchdowns.
The defensive backs have also caught five interceptions in that span, with two coming from Johnson, who leads the team with four on the year. He is also the only player for Chicago who has a pick-six this season.
"Johnson has been doing a great job," WR Marquise Goodwin said. "He is definitely coming into his own, and I respect his game. His dedication to the game and preparation has set himself up for success this year. We have to prepare just as well to capitalize against his talents."
Overall, the Bears defense has given up 3,140 passing yards, which is 16th in the league. They allow an average of 6.7 yards per catch, which is ninth in the league. One of the Bears defense's greatest strengths is their ability to force turnovers. They have 15 interceptions, putting them second in the league.
"They've been creating turnovers recently, and I think they make you kind of go the long way and just be patient," Flacco said.
The Bears' ability to force interceptions can be a big problem for the Browns, as they have thrown 15 interceptions this season – second most in the league.
The Browns have thrown two interceptions in the last two games with Flacco at quarterback. Minimizing turnovers has been an emphasis for the Browns offense all year. In this game, taking care of the ball is essential because of the potential opportunity the offense will have in the passing game.
In the last two games, Flacco has thrown for 254 yards and 311 yards, respectively. It's the most yards thrown in a two-game stretch this season for the Browns. Flacco's 311 passing yards thrown in Week 14 is also the most thrown in a game this season. In those games, Flacco connected with at least eight or more pass catchers and threw five touchdowns.
The offense should be excited this week as they are going against a defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.6 percent of their passes, the fourth worst in the league. The Bears have also allowed 24 passing touchdowns this season, which is the third worst in the league.
Flacco and his pass-catchers will have an opportunity for another big day. Flacco, who has been with the Browns for about three weeks, said he feels good and believes he can uphold his play moving forward.
"I'm sure at this point like that, I ultimately feel a little bit more fresh than most guys," Flacco said. "When you've been through a whole long season, even though your body kind of gets used to the wear and tear, you're dealing with something. So, at this point, to be able to come in healthy, even though I haven't dealt with getting hit and all that, you're always healthier and more fresh in the beginning. And that's kind of what this is for me."