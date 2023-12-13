How the Browns offense looks against the Bears defensive backs

As the Browns Week 15 matchup against the Bears approaches, QB Joe Flacco and the passing game look the best they have all season. The Browns offense will go up against a Bears secondary that gives up a lot of completions.

The Bears secondary this season has been decimated by injuries. CB Kyler Gordon returned from injured reserve on Oct.11 after getting surgery on his hand the month before. S Eddie Jackson missed three games with a foot injury, and CB Jaylon Johnson missed two with a hamstring injury.

With their secondary being fully healthy and getting back in game shape, the Bears have won three of their last four games. In that span, the defensive backs have held opposing teams to an average of 191.75 passing yards and allowed four passing touchdowns.

The defensive backs have also caught five interceptions in that span, with two coming from Johnson, who leads the team with four on the year. He is also the only player for Chicago who has a pick-six this season.

"Johnson has been doing a great job," WR Marquise Goodwin said. "He is definitely coming into his own, and I respect his game. His dedication to the game and preparation has set himself up for success this year. We have to prepare just as well to capitalize against his talents."

Overall, the Bears defense has given up 3,140 passing yards, which is 16th in the league. They allow an average of 6.7 yards per catch, which is ninth in the league. One of the Bears defense's greatest strengths is their ability to force turnovers. They have 15 interceptions, putting them second in the league.