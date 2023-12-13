What the Browns defense has to look out for against the Bears offense

Their rushing attack is led by QB Justin Fields, who leads the team in rushing yards with 458 yards. He averages 5.1 yards per carry and has scored two rushing touchdowns in nine games this season.

"Defensive coordinators don't like those quarterbacks that can run and pass," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "It's a challenge. I mean, every play he can affect. Their run game can go through him. Their pass game, he can make every throw and if it's not there, he can pull it down and he's a threat to make a lot of yards."

RB D'Onta Foreman leads the team in rushing attempts with 103 and has rushed for 431 yards this season in eight games. Foreman has rushed for four touchdowns and averages 4.2 yards per carry.

"Foreman is a downhill back that is very physical," Takitaki said. "You got to make sure you bring your A-game while tackling him because he can definitely break tackles."

"We have to watch the run with their quarterback, who is good on his feet," Takitaki said. "He's always looking to extend plays. They are a really good running team who are in the top five in rushing. We have to make sure our fundamentals and techniques are clean."

Even though the Bears rushing attack is dangerous, Fields has fumbled the ball seven times this season, but has only lost four.

Fields' fumbling problem can be very beneficial for the Browns defense. The Browns defense has forced 10 fumbles and recovered eight.

Turning the ball over in general has been a problem for the Bears this season. Even though Fields has thrown six interceptions, as a team, the Bears have thrown 12, which is seventh most in the league. The Browns excelled in Week 14 against the Jaguars in intercepting the ball, as they had three interceptions. Those takeaways helped the Browns gain good field position.

All season, the defense's mantra has been to go 1-0 on the week. They want to carry the momentum from last week into this week but remain focused.