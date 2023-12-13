Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 10-7 all-time against the Bears, including an 8-2 record at home.
- The last time the Browns and Bears met was on Sept. 19, 2021, and Cleveland beat Chicago 26-6.
- The Browns are 8-5 heading into Week 15, while the Bears are 5-8.
Storylines to Watch
- Joe Flacco as the new starting quarterback for the Browns — Following the Browns' 31-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 14, HC Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco as their new starting quarterback. Now, as the Browns face the Bears in Week 15, he will earn his third consecutive start at quarterback. Flacco's 16 years of experience in the NFL has allowed him to handle the last few weeks since signing with the Browns practice squad, to then being named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.
- How the Browns use the passing game — The Bears have a stout run defense, as they have allowed just 1,088 total rushing yards this season, which is second in the league. They've also only given up seven rushing touchdowns this season, which is fourth in the league. However, the Bears have struggled to defend the passing game, as they have given up 3,001 passing yards this season — ranked 23rd in the league — and 24 passing touchdowns — 30th in the league. Flacco has showcased in his first two starts how he can throw the ball, especially against the Jaguars when he threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns may need to turn to their passing game more frequently against the Bears.
- How the Browns handle dual-threat QB Justin Fields — Sunday's matchup presents a unique challenge for the Browns defense, as they face another dual-threat quarterback in Justin Fields. He has the capability to affect each play either in the run game or the pass game. Through his nine games this season, Fields has completed 162 of 255 passes for 1,810 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has the ability to make a number of throws that the Browns pass defense has to be prepared for and cover well. Fields has also rushed for 458 yards on 89 carries and two rushing touchdowns, and can use his legs well to advance drives.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: TBD, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
