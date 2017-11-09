Browns sign DB Derron Smith

The Cleveland Browns have signed DB Derron Smith to the active roster off Cincinnati's practice squad. To make room on the roster, the team has waived DB Ibraheim Campbell with an injury designation.
Smith is 5-10, 200-pounds and in his third NFL season out of Fresno State. Originally selected by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, Smith has appeared in 31 games. He has logged seven tackles, one pass defensed and six special teams tackles. This season, he has appeared in three games and was signed to the Bengals' practice squad on Nov. 7. Smith will wear No. 36.
Campbell has appeared in 37 career games with 11 starts for the Browns. He totaled 15 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in eight games this season. He sustained a hamstring injury during yesterday's practice.