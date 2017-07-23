Browns sign DB Jabrill Peppers

The Browns have now signed all 10 of their 2017 draft picks, which includes DL Myles Garrett (first round), TE David Njoku (first round), QB DeShone Kizer (second round), DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), DL Caleb Brantley (sixth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

Played in 27 career games at Michigan, starting 25…2016 Heisman Award finalist and consensus first-team All-American…2016 Paul Hornung Award winner for the nation's most versatile player and 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner…Finished career with 125 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and one INT…Rushed for 239 yards on 45 carries with five TDs over a three-year span at Michigan…Averaged a career mark of 26.8 yards per kick return and 13.1 yards per punt return…Attended Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus, N.J.