Browns sign No. 1 pick Myles Garrett

May 19, 2017 at 05:13 AM
The Cleveland Browns have signed first-round pick DL Myles Garrett.

The Browns have now signed six of their 10 2017 draft picks, including DL Larry Ogunjobi (third round), DB Howard Wilson (fourth round), OL Rod Johnson (fifth round), K Zane Gonzalez (seventh round) and RB Matthew Dayes (seventh round).

The Cleveland Browns draft Myles Garrett first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Myles Garrett | DL | Texas A&M

1st round (No. 1 overall)

Played in 34 career games at Texas A&M, finishing with 31 sacks, 141 tackles and seven forced fumbles…Two-time first-team All-American, unanimous consensus All-American in 2016…Two-time All-SEC first-team selection (2015-16) and All-SEC second-team in 2014…Majored in university studies with a concentration in global arts, planning, design and construction from the college of architecture, minoring in business administration and geology…Attended Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

