Transactions

Browns sign P Britton Colquitt

Sep 03, 2016 at 11:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2013/avi/browns_60px.jpg
Clevelandbrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed P Britton Colquitt. To make room on the roster, the team waived P Michael Palardy.

"It's great that we had the opportunity to add a quality veteran punter, obviously we let a really good one go but it's tremendous that our personnel staff was able to quickly bring someone to our team who has had success in this league and has some skins on the wall," said head coach Hue Jackson. "We're excited about the opportunity to work with him."

Colquitt is a 6-2, 205 pound veteran officially in his seventh NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Colquitt handled punting duties for Denver in the last 96 regular-season contests. He has a career punting average of 45.2 and net average of 39.1. Last season, he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Colquitt graduated from Bearden High School. His brother, Dustin, is the punter for Kansas City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns sign TE Connor Davis

Cleveland makes a roster move as the offseason program continues
news

Browns sign DT Tommy Togiai

The 4th-round DT is the 5th player from Cleveland's 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns sign T James Hudson III

The 4th-round pick out of Cincinnati is the 4th member of the 2021 draft class to sign
news

Browns claim K Chase McLaughlin

McLaughlin spent time with the Jaguars and Jets in 2020
news

Browns sign DT Damion Square

9-year veteran gives Cleveland more depth in the middle of D-Line
news

Browns add 6 players to roster

Cleveland's roster grows to 89 following latest moves
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
news

Browns sign versatile CB Troy Hill

Hill, a Youngstown native, has shined in the slot and on the outside since entering the NFL
Advertising