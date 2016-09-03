Browns sign P Britton Colquitt

The Cleveland Browns have signed P Britton Colquitt. To make room on the roster, the team waived P Michael Palardy.
"It's great that we had the opportunity to add a quality veteran punter, obviously we let a really good one go but it's tremendous that our personnel staff was able to quickly bring someone to our team who has had success in this league and has some skins on the wall," said head coach Hue Jackson. "We're excited about the opportunity to work with him."
Colquitt is a 6-2, 205 pound veteran officially in his seventh NFL season out of Tennessee. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2009, Colquitt handled punting duties for Denver in the last 96 regular-season contests. He has a career punting average of 45.2 and net average of 39.1. Last season, he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Colquitt graduated from Bearden High School. His brother, Dustin, is the punter for Kansas City.