Browns sign TE Kyle Markway to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.
Markway (6-4, 247) was a 2019 undrafted free agent signing by the New York Giants and spent time on their practice squad last season, before he was waived last month. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief stint at the end of training camp this season, but was waived during final roster cuts. Markway attended South Carolina and is a native of St. Louis, Mo.
Currently, the Browns have filled 15 of their 16 practice squad openings.