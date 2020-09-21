Transactions

Presented by

Browns sign TE Kyle Markway to practice squad

Sep 21, 2020 at 09:11 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
092120_markway

The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad. 

Markway (6-4, 247) was a 2019 undrafted free agent signing by the New York Giants and spent time on their practice squad last season, before he was waived last month. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers for a brief stint at the end of training camp this season, but was waived during final roster cuts. Markway attended South Carolina and is a native of St. Louis, Mo.

Currently, the Browns have filled 15 of their 16 practice squad openings.

Related Content

Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster
news

Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move before the home opener
Browns elevate LB Montrel Meander
news

Browns elevate LB Montrel Meander

Cleveland makes a roster move before Thursday's game
Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve
news

Browns sign K Cody Parkey; place TE David Njoku on injured reserve

Cleveland makes roster moves after Sunday's loss to Ravens
Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster
news

Browns elevate CB Robert Jackson to active roster

Cleveland makes a roster move 1 day before the season opener
Browns sign DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad
news

Browns sign DTs Joey Ivie and Tanzel Smart to practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves after Friday's practice
Browns sign RB John Kelly to practice squad
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly to practice squad

Cleveland now has a full 16 players on its practice squad
Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad
news

Browns sign T Greg Senat to practice squad

Cleveland's practice squad is up to 15 players
Browns claim 2 players, announce 14 practice squad members
news

Browns claim 2 players, announce 14 practice squad members

Cleveland makes roster moves one day after cutdown to 53
Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2020 season
news

Browns announce initial 53-man roster heading into 2020 season

Cleveland waives 24 to meet NFL deadline
Browns sign T Brady Aiello
news

Browns sign T Brady Aiello

Cleveland's roster grows to 77 players
Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars
news

Browns acquire S Ronnie Harrison in trade with Jaguars

Cleveland parts with a 5th-round pick in the deal

Advertising