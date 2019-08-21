Browns Social Media Roundup: Not hearing much about the Browns? Just check your local newsstand

Check out the best 35mm film photos from the first few weeks of Browns Camp by team photographer Matt Starkey
What a wild summer it's been for the Cleveland Browns and the media attention surrounding the team.
Flip on ESPN in the morning. The Browns are bound to show up eventually.
Not a fan of ESPN? Head over to FS1. Yep, the orange and brown are still there.
How about NFL Network? Good Morning Football has featured the Browns seemingly every day.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. causing a stir on social media for his wardrobe at the ESPY awards? Check.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been on the cover of ESPN the Magazine, Beckham has been on the cover of GQ Magazine and even fellow wideout Jarvis Landry's daughter, Joy, grabbed the national spotlight for making friends with a baby deer.
You name the media outlet, the Browns have shown up there over the past few months.
This past week was no exception, as Mayfield, Beckham Jr. and Landry were back in the forefront of the media mix with Beckham Jr. and Landry on the cover of Sports Illustrated and Mayfield landing an article in GQ Magazine.
In addition to his excitement for the upcoming season, Mayfield spent time with his wife Emily and friends to watch and celebrate Cleveland native Stipe Miocic's UFC Heavyweight Championship victory over Daniel Cormier.
Other Browns members past and present were stoked about Miocic's win as well.
Moving on to a pair of guys who know a thing or two about fighting, forwards Nick Foligno and Brandon Dubinsky of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets stopped by camp this week and presented Mayfield and head coach Freddie Kitchens with their own custom CBJ jerseys.
Best of luck this season to the CBJ! Is it just me or is it a coincidence the Jackets visited the same week that the Browns are set to play Tampa Bay?
Finally, let's check in with OBJ and see if he made any one-handed catches this week...
It's like Madden meeting reality.
Be sure to follow the Browns on all social media platforms as the team is set to travel down to Tampa for their third preseason game against the Buccaneers.
For anything else you may have missed catch up with the latest episode of Building the Browns, recapping the action from last week in Indianapolis!