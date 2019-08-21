News & Notes: Braxton Miller feels at home after joining Browns

Miller said he had a few other teams hoping to bring him in, but the allure of the Browns and the closeness to home was too much to pass up.

He faces an uphill battle to stick around, though. The Browns possess a group of wide receivers looking to crack a roster position behind Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. Coaches will likely give Miller a long look, but his window to impress is small.

With two preseason games left, Miller just wants to make plays as soon as he can. He could see a decent amount of snaps Friday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Just give me a couple plays and a little package," Miller said. "I'll get it done."

— Kitchens said he models his coaching style and building bonds with players off Sylvester Croom, who spent 40 years as a college and NFL coach. Croom became the first African-American head coach in SEC history when he coached Mississippi State from 2004-2008 and worked with Kitchens when he was a position coach with the Bulldogs from 2004-2005.