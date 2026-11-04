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Browns take day-to-day approach at quarterback heading into Week 9

QB Deshaun Watson was placed in concussion protocol on Nov. 4

Nov 04, 2026 at 05:26 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

QB_11.4.26

With QB Deshaun Watson entering the concussion protocol on Wednesday, the Browns are approaching their quarterback situation on a day-to-day basis throughout the week of practice. Head coach Todd Monken has not ruled out Watson yet for their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

While Watson is in the protocol, QB Shedeur Sanders took reps with the first team in Wednesday's practice as he prepares to potentially start against the Saints if Watson does not clear the protocol. Sanders will also take the walkthrough reps as part of his preparation.

Watson was initially placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday after he reported to the medical staff on Tuesday morning that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of Week 8 against the Steelers, was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return to the game.

"What I would say is credit to Deshaun, after the game, felt fine. Monday night started feeling a little bit of a headache and came in Tuesday and reported. So, credit to him for someone who really loves playing the game. And so, he is in the protocol," Monken said. "We'll let it play out. But Shedeur, again, he'll take the reps today with the ones."

Monken said they are planning to have extra walkthroughs and extra meetings with Sanders to prepare him for the possibility of starting. As the backup quarterback through the first eight weeks of the season, Sanders has continuously participated in the Hungry Dawgs group after practice for additional reps and been in the meeting room throughout the season to stay ready in case he had to enter a game. Monken added Sanders has also been involved on the sidelines during games, present with quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian and Watson as they discuss the previous offensive series.

Sanders has played in two games during the 2026 season, where he recorded one completed pass in Week 3 against the Panthers, and two completed passes for two yards in Week 8 against Pittsburgh. Both instances occurred when Watson took a hit and came out for part of the series.

"He's been working diligently each week, with the expectation there's a chance he could play, which was true in any given game," Monken said. "He was going to have to prepare. Just like what happened last game when he went in the game."

As Watson works through the steps of the protocol, Sanders will have the chance to showcase his work from the preseason and training camp, as well as his reps after practice, during this week of practices. Sanders believes the reps from training camp are valuable as he taps back in to throwing to their receivers like WR KC Concepcion Jr. and operating the offense. Monken added that the days of practice throughout the week will allow the coaching staff to see where Sanders is in terms up being up to speed on the game plan, how he operates the offense and how he throws the ball.

"I want to see him with our guys, and I want to see his confidence level and what we have in terms of the game plan," Monken said. "If it goes that way, then he gets a great opportunity to go play and for us to see him go play. And, again, I don't know how Deshaun will feel tomorrow. I'm excited for today. I'm excited for us to go out there today. We'll be indoors because of the rain. We're playing indoors, so that happens to work out. And I can't wait to see him let it rip today and see where we're at. I mean, that's what you do. That's why you build depth. That's why he got a ton of reps in fall camp. I mean, that's really the benefit of all this, is when we opened it up as a competition, he got a ton of those reps."

Browns Practice for 2026 Week 9 Matchup vs. Saints

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 6, 2022 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during practice on September 6, 2022 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Coach Mike Bajakian during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide Receivers Coach Christian Jones during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Obinna Eze (68) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Xavier Truss (66) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A football during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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A football during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Hassan Haskins (27) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Austin Blaske (64) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Krys Barnes (43) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) and Wide receiver Xavier Guillory (88) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (19) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (53) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during practice on November 4, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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