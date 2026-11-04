Browns take day-to-day approach at quarterback heading into Week 9

With QB Deshaun Watson entering the concussion protocol on Wednesday, the Browns are approaching their quarterback situation on a day-to-day basis throughout the week of practice. Head coach Todd Monken has not ruled out Watson yet for their Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

While Watson is in the protocol, QB Shedeur Sanders took reps with the first team in Wednesday's practice as he prepares to potentially start against the Saints if Watson does not clear the protocol. Sanders will also take the walkthrough reps as part of his preparation.

Watson was initially placed in the concussion protocol on Wednesday after he reported to the medical staff on Tuesday morning that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night. Watson took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the first quarter of Week 8 against the Steelers, was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return to the game.

"What I would say is credit to Deshaun, after the game, felt fine. Monday night started feeling a little bit of a headache and came in Tuesday and reported. So, credit to him for someone who really loves playing the game. And so, he is in the protocol," Monken said. "We'll let it play out. But Shedeur, again, he'll take the reps today with the ones."

Monken said they are planning to have extra walkthroughs and extra meetings with Sanders to prepare him for the possibility of starting. As the backup quarterback through the first eight weeks of the season, Sanders has continuously participated in the Hungry Dawgs group after practice for additional reps and been in the meeting room throughout the season to stay ready in case he had to enter a game. Monken added Sanders has also been involved on the sidelines during games, present with quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian and Watson as they discuss the previous offensive series.

Sanders has played in two games during the 2026 season, where he recorded one completed pass in Week 3 against the Panthers, and two completed passes for two yards in Week 8 against Pittsburgh. Both instances occurred when Watson took a hit and came out for part of the series.

"He's been working diligently each week, with the expectation there's a chance he could play, which was true in any given game," Monken said. "He was going to have to prepare. Just like what happened last game when he went in the game."

As Watson works through the steps of the protocol, Sanders will have the chance to showcase his work from the preseason and training camp, as well as his reps after practice, during this week of practices. Sanders believes the reps from training camp are valuable as he taps back in to throwing to their receivers like WR KC Concepcion Jr. and operating the offense. Monken added that the days of practice throughout the week will allow the coaching staff to see where Sanders is in terms up being up to speed on the game plan, how he operates the offense and how he throws the ball.