Denzel Ward remains a top cornerback in the NFL and cornerstone of Browns' defense

As CB Denzel Ward covered Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr., with Pittman on the inside, Ward saw QB Aaron Rodgers throw the ball. Ward tracked down the ball to pick off the pass and record the first interception of the game in Week 4.
The interception proved to be a momentum shift for the Browns, as they beat the Steelers 27-24 to improve to 3-1 on the season and lead the AFC North. Ward earned a game ball for the game-changing play, which also served as a memento for picking off Rodgers for the first time in his career.
The interception also demonstrated the most recent impact Ward has had in the secondary for the Browns. Over the course of his nine seasons in the NFL, Ward's position on the field has caused opposing offenses to gameplan for him.
"He's one of the best players in the NFL," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. "Not only is he one of the best corners in this league, he wants more and more. He wants to find his inches. He wants to find his different ways to help this defense. He's completely unselfish, and then he makes a great play that helped change the momentum of the game, and it's really exciting to see for him. And it's really fun working with him."
In the first four games of the season, Ward's presence in the secondary has disrupted who opposing offenses target, particularly when the Browns have utilized man coverage. Ward has allowed just 10 receptions and 74 yards on 20 targets, as well as just 3.1 yards of average separation, according to Next Gen Stats. In Week 3 alone, Ward had 25 matchups against Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan, and of those matchups, Ward was targeted twice and allowed one reception for 12 yards, according to Next Gen Stats.
Ward has an 89.5 overall PFF defensive grade this season, the highest grade among cornerbacks in the NFL through Week 4. His PFF coverage grade of 90.4 also ranks first among 103 qualified cornerbacks, according to PFF.
"He's been playing at a high level for a long time, and his play speaks for that, it just does, over the course of time," head coach Todd Monken said on Sept. 29. "I've seen it over the previous three years, and I was here in '19, so I just think he continues to play at a high level. He's at a point in his career, I think he's very comfortable in terms of his play, and confident. And now you see it."
Ever since Ward was drafted by the Browns as the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ward has made his presence felt in the secondary, establishing himself as one of the top cover corners in the NFL. He leads all NFL players with 105 passes defensed since 2018 and is just one of four active players with at least 100 career passes defensed. He also is first in career passes defensed by a Brown.
Ward signed a two-year contract extension in July to continue his career in Cleveland as the longest-tenured player for the Browns. Now, his second contract extension with the Browns has continued to prove just how important Ward is to the success of their defense. As a unit, they have gone 49 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.
Four games into his ninth NFL season, with the Browns at 3-1, the recognition of Ward's impact on the defense has jumped to another level. According to PFF, Ward has allowed a 75.1 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. He also has recorded 17 tackles, one quarterback hit, two forced fumbles, one passes defensed and one interception this season.
"I know the type of player that I am and what I'm capable of, and I enjoy playing the game," Ward said. "I love the game."
As the Browns prepare for Week 5 to face the Jets, WR Garrett Wilson also knows the type of cornerback he could be matched up against on Sunday. Wilson leads the Jets in targets, receptions and receiving yard this season, totaling 31 targets with 24 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
"Really good player, opportunistic player that just the ball come his way and if you're not on your stuff on offense, he's going to make you pay," Wilson said. "Which for me being someone that loves the ball and loves offense and defense, I respect the way that he plays defense. He's always got a premium on the football, is my takeaway from watching him."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.