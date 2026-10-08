Denzel Ward remains a top cornerback in the NFL and cornerstone of Browns' defense

As CB Denzel Ward covered Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr., with Pittman on the inside, Ward saw QB Aaron Rodgers throw the ball. Ward tracked down the ball to pick off the pass and record the first interception of the game in Week 4.

The interception proved to be a momentum shift for the Browns, as they beat the Steelers 27-24 to improve to 3-1 on the season and lead the AFC North. Ward earned a game ball for the game-changing play, which also served as a memento for picking off Rodgers for the first time in his career.

The interception also demonstrated the most recent impact Ward has had in the secondary for the Browns. Over the course of his nine seasons in the NFL, Ward's position on the field has caused opposing offenses to gameplan for him.

"He's one of the best players in the NFL," defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg said. "Not only is he one of the best corners in this league, he wants more and more. He wants to find his inches. He wants to find his different ways to help this defense. He's completely unselfish, and then he makes a great play that helped change the momentum of the game, and it's really exciting to see for him. And it's really fun working with him."