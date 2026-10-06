Browns creating new era of football through resiliency and physicality | The Huddle

In the final 10 seconds of the Browns' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers, all three sides of the ball played key roles in securing the win.
From K Andre Szmyt's career-long 56-yard field goal to give Cleveland the lead, to S Grant Delpit's interception on defense and QB Deshaun Watson kneeling out the final offensive drive, the contributions across the board gave the Browns their first 3-1 start since 2021.
It also proved to many on the outside this start to the season is real. Playing a Thursday night game early in the season against a division rival had its implications. Winning that matchup against the Steelers to move to the top of the division says much more about this new era of the Browns.
"This isn't the old Browns," DE Jared Verse said. "We've got new swag. We're a lot more aggressive, a lot more getting after it. This is something different here. We're going to make this whole city rock."
The Browns are about a fourth of the way through the NFL season, but holding a 3-1 record and winning three consecutive games is showcasing more each week about the identity of this year's team. The belief that head coach Todd Monken has instilled in his players, and the reciprocated confidence the players have in the coaching staff – as well as one another – is evident in the way they support one another through the ebbs and flows of a game.
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Browns have battled through penalties on both sides of the ball. They have been flagged for 43 total penalties entering Week 5. "Browns hurting Browns" is a phrase that Monken has used to explain just how harmful those penalties have been, as the offensive penalties put them farther behind the sticks, while the defensive penalties put opposing offenses in better field position.
And yet, as they work to clean up those penalties, they have played with belief, resiliency and physicality, which has led them to three straight wins. The offense, led by Watson, has manufactured two game-winning drives. The defense has forced key stops in each of the three wins, as they are playing with a level of physicality that is allowing their rush and coverage to work together. Special teams, with Szmyt's go-ahead field goal and P Corey Bojorquez's punts pinning opposing offenses, have play critical roles of their own.
That conviction comes from the standard Monken also instilled in the early days of the offseason and throughout training camp. Their non-negotiables as a team are centered around their physicality, effort and connection. The combination of the work players put in each day, paired with the coaching staff putting them in positions to succeed, has fostered the trust in Monken's process.
There's an organic element to that belief as well, which has compounded as the Browns have stacked three wins. Seeing the work from the offseason program and training camp come to fruition in the early days of the season and securing a critical division win, builds on the initial level of trust. Winning creates an environment where they know playing with a high level of physicality and effort, as well as relying on their connection, will allow them to finish games strong. And with a young roster – as well as new veterans at key positions – experiencing these early wins helps to further instill those values.
"I think that Monk expects a certain excellence out of us, and he's done a great job of instilling that throughout the whole camp and early in the season. So, we're on the way," Delpit said.
The Browns still have much of the season left in front of them, with challenges on the schedule still to come – including seven divisional matchups. But this early start has created a sentiment in the locker room, one that knows what winning feels like now and strives to continue building off this early success. They are establishing what the new era of Browns football looks like.
"We're winning games and we're rocking and rolling, so we got to keep it going," CB Denzel Ward said. "Stack a game on top of the other and keep going."
Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Pittsburgh Steelers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.