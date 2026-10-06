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Browns creating new era of football through resiliency and physicality | The Huddle

Browns sit at 3-1 heading into Week 5 coming off their third consecutive win in Week 4

Oct 06, 2026 at 06:36 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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In the final 10 seconds of the Browns' Week 4 matchup against the Steelers, all three sides of the ball played key roles in securing the win.

From K Andre Szmyt's career-long 56-yard field goal to give Cleveland the lead, to S Grant Delpit's interception on defense and QB Deshaun Watson kneeling out the final offensive drive, the contributions across the board gave the Browns their first 3-1 start since 2021.

It also proved to many on the outside this start to the season is real. Playing a Thursday night game early in the season against a division rival had its implications. Winning that matchup against the Steelers to move to the top of the division says much more about this new era of the Browns.

"This isn't the old Browns," DE Jared Verse said. "We've got new swag. We're a lot more aggressive, a lot more getting after it. This is something different here. We're going to make this whole city rock."

The Browns are about a fourth of the way through the NFL season, but holding a 3-1 record and winning three consecutive games is showcasing more each week about the identity of this year's team. The belief that head coach Todd Monken has instilled in his players, and the reciprocated confidence the players have in the coaching staff – as well as one another – is evident in the way they support one another through the ebbs and flows of a game.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Browns have battled through penalties on both sides of the ball. They have been flagged for 43 total penalties entering Week 5. "Browns hurting Browns" is a phrase that Monken has used to explain just how harmful those penalties have been, as the offensive penalties put them farther behind the sticks, while the defensive penalties put opposing offenses in better field position.

And yet, as they work to clean up those penalties, they have played with belief, resiliency and physicality, which has led them to three straight wins. The offense, led by Watson, has manufactured two game-winning drives. The defense has forced key stops in each of the three wins, as they are playing with a level of physicality that is allowing their rush and coverage to work together. Special teams, with Szmyt's go-ahead field goal and P Corey Bojorquez's punts pinning opposing offenses, have play critical roles of their own.

That conviction comes from the standard Monken also instilled in the early days of the offseason and throughout training camp. Their non-negotiables as a team are centered around their physicality, effort and connection. The combination of the work players put in each day, paired with the coaching staff putting them in positions to succeed, has fostered the trust in Monken's process.

There's an organic element to that belief as well, which has compounded as the Browns have stacked three wins. Seeing the work from the offseason program and training camp come to fruition in the early days of the season and securing a critical division win, builds on the initial level of trust. Winning creates an environment where they know playing with a high level of physicality and effort, as well as relying on their connection, will allow them to finish games strong. And with a young roster – as well as new veterans at key positions – experiencing these early wins helps to further instill those values.

"I think that Monk expects a certain excellence out of us, and he's done a great job of instilling that throughout the whole camp and early in the season. So, we're on the way," Delpit said.

The Browns still have much of the season left in front of them, with challenges on the schedule still to come – including seven divisional matchups. But this early start has created a sentiment in the locker room, one that knows what winning feels like now and strives to continue building off this early success. They are establishing what the new era of Browns football looks like.

"We're winning games and we're rocking and rolling, so we got to keep it going," CB Denzel Ward said. "Stack a game on top of the other and keep going."

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
74 / 80

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
75 / 80

Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
77 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
80 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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