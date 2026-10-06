Browns creating new era of football through resiliency and physicality | The Huddle

The Browns are about a fourth of the way through the NFL season, but holding a 3-1 record and winning three consecutive games is showcasing more each week about the identity of this year's team. The belief that head coach Todd Monken has instilled in his players, and the reciprocated confidence the players have in the coaching staff – as well as one another – is evident in the way they support one another through the ebbs and flows of a game.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the Browns have battled through penalties on both sides of the ball. They have been flagged for 43 total penalties entering Week 5. "Browns hurting Browns" is a phrase that Monken has used to explain just how harmful those penalties have been, as the offensive penalties put them farther behind the sticks, while the defensive penalties put opposing offenses in better field position.

And yet, as they work to clean up those penalties, they have played with belief, resiliency and physicality, which has led them to three straight wins. The offense, led by Watson, has manufactured two game-winning drives. The defense has forced key stops in each of the three wins, as they are playing with a level of physicality that is allowing their rush and coverage to work together. Special teams, with Szmyt's go-ahead field goal and P Corey Bojorquez's punts pinning opposing offenses, have play critical roles of their own.