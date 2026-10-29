2026 rookie class playing vital role in success of the Browns | The Huddle

Ahead of the 2026 season, the expectations for the Browns' rookie class ran high. Two first-round picks. Key additions to specific positions across the roster. And multiple rookies projected to take on starting roles.
Seven weeks into the 2026 season, this rookie class is living up to those expectations, as they are continuously making key contributions to the success of the Browns. Cleveland sits at the top of the AFC North with a 5-2 record entering Week 8, and rookies on both sides of the ball are playing an integral role week in and week out.
Offensively, the Browns have four starters that are in their first season – RG Austin Barber WR Denzel Boston, WR KC Concepcion Jr. and LT Spencer Fano.
From Week 1 of the season, Fano and Barber stepped into vital roles on a revamped offensive line. The two have settled into their respective positions through the first seven games and have allowed the offensive line to build necessary chemistry in order to work together in pass protection and run blocking.
According to Pro Football Focus, Fano earned a 92.2 PFF overall grade in Week 7 – his highest grade of the season, as his previous season high was 72.6. Fano also led all offensive linemen with a 92.4 run-blocking grade and was strong in pass protection as he allowed just two pressures across 41 pass-blocking snaps.
Through seven games, he has earned a 76.9 PFF overall grade, which ranks 11th among 83 qualifying offensive tackles. His 76.0 pass-blocking grade ranks 18th and his 69.4 run-blocking grade ranks 27th.
Barber played his first game at right guard when Cleveland faced the Jaguars – and from that first game, earned the starting job. Heading into Week 7, Barber had the second-highest offensive grade among rookie offensive linemen at 71.5, according to PFF.
"I think he's grown every week," offensive coordinator Travis Switzer said of Barber. "And he is very intentional; he's wired the right way. So, the things that Hop (George Warhop) and Bobby (Johnson) and Sanders (Davis), the O-line guys, have been talking to him about, to emphasize and to get better at, he's worked hard at those things, and you've seen them show up. […] And then certainly the guys that he's gone against in there, if you can hold up against those guys, you're going to have confidence to play against anybody."
In the pass game, the duo of Boston and Concepcion are second and third, respectively, in the most receiving yards among NFL rookies this season. They also lead the Browns in targets and receiving yards and are two of the top three in receptions. Their chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson and their ability to execute in Cleveland's offensive system has allowed them to develop their individual roles in the pass game.
Boston has excelled as a route runner and been a deep threat option for Watson over the course of the season, with five receptions of 20+ yards and his longest reception of 60 yards. He has recorded 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns and has been a consistent target in the pass game.
"He gets in and out of his breaks fast and he tracks the ball really well and what he does is he attacks the ball in the air. I think you'll see on a lot of those catches, he was able to kind of box the DB out and go up for it," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. "Whether it's ball short, and he's got to come back to it, or he's going across the field and he's got to come downhill for it. I think that's something that shows up every time he has to get a catch down the field and that's kind of what we've seen come into fruition because we've seen it all camp and all offseason."
Concepcion had a breakout game in Week 7 in which he recorded new career highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards. He has 315 total receiving yards this season and been a consistent piece in the pass game. Concepcion has also established himself as a part of the Browns' auxiliary rushing attack, as he has 34 rushing yards on nine attempts this season.
They each possess the ability to gain yards after the catch, with Concepcion ranked 24th in the NFL with 170 receiving yards after the catch, and Boston at 60th with 122 receiving yards after the catch.
Defensively, S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren's role has continuously increased over the course of the season. He's earned two starts in his seven games played and recorded key pass breakups in multiple games – as well as contributed on special teams. Heading into Week 7, McNeil-Warren had the third-highest PFF grade among safeties this season at 89.1.
Against the Steelers in Week 4, he recorded two key pass breakups, including one against WR DK Metcalf. In Week 6 against the Ravens, he broke up a pass in the fourth quarter to force Baltimore to punt, as well as recorded a tackle for loss on RB Derrick Henry deep in the red zone.
"From the start, just unbelievable work ethic, focus and concentration from a young player," pass game coordinator Ephraim Banda said. "His range is unique. It's what I saw in the evaluation process. His instincts are just out of this world. His toughness is phenomenal. Like Grant he's a really quick, fast, instinctual processor within the seconds of the play."
The presence of five first-year players across the depth chart, paired with four second-year players at other starting positions, emphasizes the trust the coaching staff has in their young talent. Week after week, they continue to demonstrate why they were selected where they were in the draft.
And while overall the Browns' roster may be young, they have the talent and play with a high level of confidence that has propelled them to 5-2 this season – along with building the foundation for future success in years to come.
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.