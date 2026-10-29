2026 rookie class playing vital role in success of the Browns | The Huddle

In the pass game, the duo of Boston and Concepcion are second and third, respectively, in the most receiving yards among NFL rookies this season. They also lead the Browns in targets and receiving yards and are two of the top three in receptions. Their chemistry with QB Deshaun Watson and their ability to execute in Cleveland's offensive system has allowed them to develop their individual roles in the pass game.

Boston has excelled as a route runner and been a deep threat option for Watson over the course of the season, with five receptions of 20+ yards and his longest reception of 60 yards. He has recorded 372 receiving yards and three touchdowns and has been a consistent target in the pass game.

"He gets in and out of his breaks fast and he tracks the ball really well and what he does is he attacks the ball in the air. I think you'll see on a lot of those catches, he was able to kind of box the DB out and go up for it," wide receivers coach Christian Jones said. "Whether it's ball short, and he's got to come back to it, or he's going across the field and he's got to come downhill for it. I think that's something that shows up every time he has to get a catch down the field and that's kind of what we've seen come into fruition because we've seen it all camp and all offseason."

Concepcion had a breakout game in Week 7 in which he recorded new career highs with eight receptions for 129 receiving yards. He has 315 total receiving yards this season and been a consistent piece in the pass game. Concepcion has also established himself as a part of the Browns' auxiliary rushing attack, as he has 34 rushing yards on nine attempts this season.