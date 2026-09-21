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Todd Monken's 1st career win as an NFL head coach highlights grittiness of Browns | The Huddle

Monken earned his first win as the head coach of the Browns

Sep 21, 2026 at 06:22 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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Before the Browns finished breaking down the huddle in the locker room following their 23-19 victory over the Buccaneers, there was one more special message delivered.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry stepped forward in the middle of the circle of players with a game ball in his hand for head coach Todd Monken.

"There is one game ball that we're going to give away this afternoon. It's not every day that you get your first win as an NFL head coach," Berry said.

Browns players erupted in cheers and barking as Berry handed the ball to Monken and congratulated him on his first win as the head coach of the Browns, as well as his first career win as an NFL head coach – an unforgettable moment in his coaching career.

"This is all you guys," Monken said. "This is a players' game. This is for you guys. This is you guys right here because all you've done is spot the ball, work and allow me to be me."

Since Monken's introductory press conference in January after he was hired, he has demonstrated a high level of authenticity with an approach to be truly himself. Landing his first NFL head coaching position in 2026 was a career-defining moment, and one that he continuously reflects on the opportunity he has to be in his position.

Even as the Browns battled through a difficult loss in Week 1, Monken never lost sight of the unique role he was in to coach a professional football team. He believed their performance in Week 1 was not up to the standard that they set as a team, a standard in which he and the players themselves are working to uphold when they take the field each Sunday. They spent the week focused on specific ways to fix their offensive operation by shortening the play clock used in practice and cleaned up different elements of their defense.

With the desire to bounce back in Week 2, the Browns were presented a plethora of different challenges. Second consecutive road game to open the season. A difficult first half in which the Browns had operational struggles. A weather delay of over two hours. And yet, the Browns continued to battle through the second half to put together key scoring drives, and the defense made one final stand to prevent the Buccaneers from scoring on their final offensive drive.

Their in-game adjustments, halftime changes and defensive approach to the final two minutes once play finally resumed personified that desire they expressed throughout the week leading up to Sunday. They improved their offensive operation in the second half. Their defense made key plays throughout the game, applying pressure with their attacking front and utilizing their coverages in their secondary. The defense also took a great deal of pride in the chance to go back out on the field with two minutes remaining and stop the Buccaneers to secure the win.

As much as the game is centered around the success of the players on the field, the Browns rallied around Monken to recognize the accomplishment for the first-time NFL head coach.

"It was amazing to get Coach Monk his first dub as a head coach," CB Mekhi Blackmon said. "He was just excited, really thankful and we were, too."

Earning his first win in Week 2 on the road provided a new layer to the level of appreciation for the way in which the locker room has bought into Monken and his coaching style. They demonstrated a grit and determination as a team to fight through challenges presented with one main goal in mind – to win. As the Browns prepare for their home opener against the Panthers and the remainder of the season, they have this rallying moment behind Monken to build around.

"All they've ever done since I've been here is exactly what I've ever asked them to do in terms of their work ethic, in terms of every single day that we asked them. And they've let me be me, which is really cool," Monken said. "I got the greatest job in the world. I'm the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for God's sake. How cool is that."

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Browns Celebrate 23-19 Win Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Postgame Photos from Raymond James Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their  23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20), Defensive end Jared Verse (8), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20), Defensive end Jared Verse (8), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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The Team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Team celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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The Team celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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