Todd Monken's 1st career win as an NFL head coach highlights grittiness of Browns | The Huddle

Since Monken's introductory press conference in January after he was hired, he has demonstrated a high level of authenticity with an approach to be truly himself. Landing his first NFL head coaching position in 2026 was a career-defining moment, and one that he continuously reflects on the opportunity he has to be in his position.

Even as the Browns battled through a difficult loss in Week 1, Monken never lost sight of the unique role he was in to coach a professional football team. He believed their performance in Week 1 was not up to the standard that they set as a team, a standard in which he and the players themselves are working to uphold when they take the field each Sunday. They spent the week focused on specific ways to fix their offensive operation by shortening the play clock used in practice and cleaned up different elements of their defense.

With the desire to bounce back in Week 2, the Browns were presented a plethora of different challenges. Second consecutive road game to open the season. A difficult first half in which the Browns had operational struggles. A weather delay of over two hours. And yet, the Browns continued to battle through the second half to put together key scoring drives, and the defense made one final stand to prevent the Buccaneers from scoring on their final offensive drive.