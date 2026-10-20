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Browns keep 'finding a way' and now sit at top of a competitive AFC North | The Huddle

Browns claim first in the AFC North following 13-10 win over the Ravens in Week 6

Oct 20, 2026 at 12:46 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As K Andre Szmyt kicked the football and watched the ball sail through the uprights, the crowd at Huntington Bank Field exploded into cheers. Teammates swarmed Szmyt as his 37-yard walk-off field goal won the game and the Browns beat the Ravens 13-10.

When players ran off the field and celebrated with each other, guys like T Tytus Howard and S Donovan McMillon yelled, "first place" as they made their way towards the locker room with fans cheering in the stands.

Six weeks into the regular season and two divisional wins under their belt, the Browns sit at the top of the AFC North following their comeback win over the Ravens in Week 6. The AFC North continues to be a competitive division, as all four teams hold winning records through Week 6. The Browns, Ravens and Steelers all sit at 4-2, while the Bengals are 3-2 after being idle in Week 6 on a bye. Claiming two wins over the Ravens and Steelers catapulted the Browns to the top of the division.

The brand of AFC North matchups has always centered around tough, physical, gritty games. And in Cleveland's two divisional games so far this season, specifically, that's exactly the types of games they have been.

In Week 4 against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at home, Cleveland and Pittsburgh battled out the game. Coming down to the fourth quarter, in which the Steelers were down a score, they tied the game with 1:42 left. But after an offensive drive that set up a game-winning field goal by Szmyt with 10 seconds left in the game, followed by a key interception by S Grant Delpit, they sealed the win for the Browns.

Then in Week 6 against the Ravens at home, LB Carson Schwesinger forced a key turnover in the fourth quarter to give the offense another shot to score. After struggling offensively in the first half, they found a rhythm and scored a key game-tying touchdown. The defense continued to stop the Ravens on important third downs, forcing them to punt, and the Browns re-gained possession with two minutes left in the game. QB Deshaun Watsonorchestrated a fourth game-winning drive to set up Szmyt for a 37-yard walk-off field goal to win the game.

Even outside of the divisional wins, the Browns have gutted out wins due to key defensive plays and fourth quarter game-winning drives this season. In Week 2 against the Buccaneers, the defense held Tampa Bay on its final offensive drive to seal the game after the Browns had marched down the field for a go-ahead score with less than four minutes left in the game. Then in Week 3 against the Panthers, a go-ahead touchdown by TE Harold Fannin Jr. and 2-point conversion with two minutes left in the game, followed by a key interception from S Ronnie Hickman, sealed the win.

While the national perspective on the Browns is shocked by their early-season success, the players in that locker room are not. They developed a mentality early on to never give up, and that has fueled their fourth quarter performances. Cleveland's defense, in particular, holds a mindset to give their opponents "60 minutes of hell," – and they have, through the first portion of the season.

"But for some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's just something about this group that makes them special and pretty impressive," head coach Todd Monken said following Week 6.

The Browns know there are areas of the game they must clean up in order to sustain success – particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Monken explained they must look to start games faster offensively in order to develop a consistent rhythm and put points on the board. But even as the Browns battle through fixing their flaws, they are finding ways to win games that speak to the resiliency and mentality of the players in the locker room and how they rely on key contributions from all three sides of the ball.

The battle in the division is far from over, as Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh in Week 8 to face the Steelers. They have a home matchup against the Bengals in Week 13 and wrap up the end of the season with two divisional road games against the Ravens in Week 16 and the Bengals in Week 18.

But for now, when Monken handed out game balls for specific game performances on Sunday, he closed out his postgame victory speech with one line:

"Who's in first place?"

Related Links

Browns Celebrate 13-10 Win Over the Baltimore Ravens | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90), Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74), and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Assistant Special Teams Coach Keith Tandy celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11), Bill Walsh Fellow Kade Rannings, and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The stadium after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Running back Audric Estime (36) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
87 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
88 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
89 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
91 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
93 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
94 / 107

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
102 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
103 / 107

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
104 / 107

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
105 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
106 / 107

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
107 / 107

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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