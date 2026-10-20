Browns keep 'finding a way' and now sit at top of a competitive AFC North | The Huddle

As K Andre Szmyt kicked the football and watched the ball sail through the uprights, the crowd at Huntington Bank Field exploded into cheers. Teammates swarmed Szmyt as his 37-yard walk-off field goal won the game and the Browns beat the Ravens 13-10.
When players ran off the field and celebrated with each other, guys like T Tytus Howard and S Donovan McMillon yelled, "first place" as they made their way towards the locker room with fans cheering in the stands.
Six weeks into the regular season and two divisional wins under their belt, the Browns sit at the top of the AFC North following their comeback win over the Ravens in Week 6. The AFC North continues to be a competitive division, as all four teams hold winning records through Week 6. The Browns, Ravens and Steelers all sit at 4-2, while the Bengals are 3-2 after being idle in Week 6 on a bye. Claiming two wins over the Ravens and Steelers catapulted the Browns to the top of the division.
The brand of AFC North matchups has always centered around tough, physical, gritty games. And in Cleveland's two divisional games so far this season, specifically, that's exactly the types of games they have been.
In Week 4 against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football at home, Cleveland and Pittsburgh battled out the game. Coming down to the fourth quarter, in which the Steelers were down a score, they tied the game with 1:42 left. But after an offensive drive that set up a game-winning field goal by Szmyt with 10 seconds left in the game, followed by a key interception by S Grant Delpit, they sealed the win for the Browns.
Then in Week 6 against the Ravens at home, LB Carson Schwesinger forced a key turnover in the fourth quarter to give the offense another shot to score. After struggling offensively in the first half, they found a rhythm and scored a key game-tying touchdown. The defense continued to stop the Ravens on important third downs, forcing them to punt, and the Browns re-gained possession with two minutes left in the game. QB Deshaun Watsonorchestrated a fourth game-winning drive to set up Szmyt for a 37-yard walk-off field goal to win the game.
Even outside of the divisional wins, the Browns have gutted out wins due to key defensive plays and fourth quarter game-winning drives this season. In Week 2 against the Buccaneers, the defense held Tampa Bay on its final offensive drive to seal the game after the Browns had marched down the field for a go-ahead score with less than four minutes left in the game. Then in Week 3 against the Panthers, a go-ahead touchdown by TE Harold Fannin Jr. and 2-point conversion with two minutes left in the game, followed by a key interception from S Ronnie Hickman, sealed the win.
While the national perspective on the Browns is shocked by their early-season success, the players in that locker room are not. They developed a mentality early on to never give up, and that has fueled their fourth quarter performances. Cleveland's defense, in particular, holds a mindset to give their opponents "60 minutes of hell," – and they have, through the first portion of the season.
"But for some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's just something about this group that makes them special and pretty impressive," head coach Todd Monken said following Week 6.
The Browns know there are areas of the game they must clean up in order to sustain success – particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Monken explained they must look to start games faster offensively in order to develop a consistent rhythm and put points on the board. But even as the Browns battle through fixing their flaws, they are finding ways to win games that speak to the resiliency and mentality of the players in the locker room and how they rely on key contributions from all three sides of the ball.
The battle in the division is far from over, as Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh in Week 8 to face the Steelers. They have a home matchup against the Bengals in Week 13 and wrap up the end of the season with two divisional road games against the Ravens in Week 16 and the Bengals in Week 18.
But for now, when Monken handed out game balls for specific game performances on Sunday, he closed out his postgame victory speech with one line:
"Who's in first place?"
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on October 18, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.