Browns keep 'finding a way' and now sit at top of a competitive AFC North | The Huddle

While the national perspective on the Browns is shocked by their early-season success, the players in that locker room are not. They developed a mentality early on to never give up, and that has fueled their fourth quarter performances. Cleveland's defense, in particular, holds a mindset to give their opponents "60 minutes of hell," – and they have, through the first portion of the season.

"But for some reason, just the way our guys work and the way they believe, there's just something about this group that makes them special and pretty impressive," head coach Todd Monken said following Week 6.

The Browns know there are areas of the game they must clean up in order to sustain success – particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Monken explained they must look to start games faster offensively in order to develop a consistent rhythm and put points on the board. But even as the Browns battle through fixing their flaws, they are finding ways to win games that speak to the resiliency and mentality of the players in the locker room and how they rely on key contributions from all three sides of the ball.

The battle in the division is far from over, as Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh in Week 8 to face the Steelers. They have a home matchup against the Bengals in Week 13 and wrap up the end of the season with two divisional road games against the Ravens in Week 16 and the Bengals in Week 18.

But for now, when Monken handed out game balls for specific game performances on Sunday, he closed out his postgame victory speech with one line: