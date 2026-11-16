As the Browns ran off the field to cheers and applause filling the stadium following their 27-24 win over the Texans, WR Malachi Corley celebrated saying, "Browns win, you win. We back baby. We're undefeated at home and we're going to keep going."
And LS Rex Sunahara yelled, "Home is where the Dawg Pound is."
The Browns claimed their fourth straight win at home in Week 10 and are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963. Entering their bye week, they sit at 6-4 on the season and third in the AFC North.
Their success at home in the first portion of the season now sets them up for further success in the latter half of the season following their bye week in Week 11. After having a heavy road schedule in the first 10 games of the season, the Browns have three consecutive home games beginning in Week 12. They will also host four of their seven remaining games of the regular season at Huntington Bank Field.
"Come a long way as a team," head coach Todd Monken said. "Can't wait when we come back in two weeks to play the Raiders here and see the crowd then. But it's really cool for our players."
Not only has the Browns' offense orchestrated game-winning drives in each of their four home wins, but the Browns' defense has stifled opposing offenses on their home field in the latter quarters of those games. They have allowed 89 rushing attempts for 365 yards but not allowed a rushing touchdown in their four home games this season. In the pass game, they have limited opposing offenses to 87 completions for 881 yards and recorded four interceptions.
Playing at home provides certain advantages than on the road, particularly when it comes to cadences for the offense. Being at home allows QB Deshaun Watson and the offense to use their vocal cadence to get off the ball, instead of having to execute a silent cadence. But the advantages don't stop there. Defensively, they know opposing offenses will use silent cadences and ball keys to try and combat the noise of the home crowd, which the defense can study those different tells to anticipate what opposing quarterbacks are communicating.
When the Browns return in Week 12, those are elements of the game they can continue to take advantage of and stack wins over their home stretch.
Even with the four home games in the back half of the season, the Browns still have challenges ahead of them. One of the defining traits of the season has been the slow starts in first quarters, where the offense struggles to score and the defense struggles to contain opposing offenses. But that element has a flipside, as both sides of the ball have found their way in home games to deliver in late-game situations with game-winning offensive drives and key defensive stands to claim victories.
They also have three divisional games are on the docket, including a Week 13 home matchup against the Bengals – who are currently leading the AFC North. But the gritty, hard-nosed style of AFC North football bodes well for the Browns. And the belief the coaches and players in the locker room have in one another has fueled the success of the Browns this far in the season is not fading. Instead, with each win this season, coupled with the support of the fan base on their home field, their confidence and trust in one another strengthens.
Throughout the course of 2026 season, this particular group of players has demonstrated this is a different era of the Browns. Each gutsy, comeback win – no matter the form or fashion it takes to get there – solidifies that perspective.
"We're changing the organization, changing the culture here," CB Denzel Ward said. "4-0, like you haven't heard that around here in a long time, so that felt good to hear that. We just got to keep taking it one game at a time and that's it."
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Houston Texans on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.