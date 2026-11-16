Even with the four home games in the back half of the season, the Browns still have challenges ahead of them. One of the defining traits of the season has been the slow starts in first quarters, where the offense struggles to score and the defense struggles to contain opposing offenses. But that element has a flipside, as both sides of the ball have found their way in home games to deliver in late-game situations with game-winning offensive drives and key defensive stands to claim victories.

They also have three divisional games are on the docket, including a Week 13 home matchup against the Bengals – who are currently leading the AFC North. But the gritty, hard-nosed style of AFC North football bodes well for the Browns. And the belief the coaches and players in the locker room have in one another has fueled the success of the Browns this far in the season is not fading. Instead, with each win this season, coupled with the support of the fan base on their home field, their confidence and trust in one another strengthens.

Throughout the course of 2026 season, this particular group of players has demonstrated this is a different era of the Browns. Each gutsy, comeback win – no matter the form or fashion it takes to get there – solidifies that perspective.