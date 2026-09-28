Browns' defense makes statement about their identity in Week 3 | The Huddle

But Week 2 they bounced back. They relied on their attacking front and the execution of their coverages in the secondary, as they held the Buccaneers to nine points on three field goals in the first half, and recorded three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over the course of the game. Then after the weather delay, the defense took the field with two minutes left in the game and forced critical stops to seal the win. Their secondary covered Buccaneers' pass catchers well as QB Baker Mayfield took shots at the end zone for a touchdown, and LB Carson Schwesinger forced Mayfield out of bounds on a scramble.

While their Week 2 performance indicated a bounce back, the Browns needed to showcase they could build off of that game. Heading into Week 3, DT Mason Graham said they received a message from defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

"Something we preached all week was that we were going to have 60 minutes of hell," Graham said. "That's something that Coach Rudy (Mike Rutenberg) came to us early in the week with that motto. We kind of just played 60 minutes and we needed to play 60 minutes today."

They did just that, as they applied ample pressure to Panthers QB Bryce Young throughout the game. Their pass rush and coverage worked in tandem, as they limited Young to his lowest completion percentage of the season. Young completed 26 of 48, or 54.2 percent, of his passing attempts. Carolina finished the game with 262 net passing yards and one touchdown. The Browns totaled three sacks and eight quarterback hits on Young, in addition to the interception.