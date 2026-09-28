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Browns' defense makes statement about their identity in Week 3 | The Huddle

Defense forced key stops in the fourth quarter to secure 21-18 win over the Panthers

Sep 28, 2026 at 02:53 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

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As DE Derek Barnett tipped a pass by QB Bryce Young that S Ronnie Hickman then intercepted with nine seconds left in the game, Hickman ran down the field and into the end zone to celebrate with his teammates and fans in the stands.

The interception sealed the 21-18 victory for the Browns and marked the second consecutive game in which Cleveland's defense made key plays to stop opposing offenses and secure a win for the Browns.

Their dominant performance as a defense overall, as well as their ability to make crucial defensive stands in late-game situations, showcased what the identity of the Browns' defense can be this season. Their mantras of "heart, mind and fist" and "the ball is oxygen" have solidified themselves in the way the defense has played at all three levels.

"I feel like we made a statement, period, as far as like what type of defense we like," LB Quincy Williams said. "Last week felt like we started that statement, and this felt like we doubled down on it. Every other week we feel like we're going to do the same."

Their Week 1 performance in the loss to the Jaguars felt unfamiliar of the Browns' defenses of recent years. They struggled to contain QB Trevor Lawrence and the pass game, as they gave up 234 net passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, and allowed the Jaguars to strategically use the run game with 126 net rushing yards.

But Week 2 they bounced back. They relied on their attacking front and the execution of their coverages in the secondary, as they held the Buccaneers to nine points on three field goals in the first half, and recorded three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble over the course of the game. Then after the weather delay, the defense took the field with two minutes left in the game and forced critical stops to seal the win. Their secondary covered Buccaneers' pass catchers well as QB Baker Mayfield took shots at the end zone for a touchdown, and LB Carson Schwesinger forced Mayfield out of bounds on a scramble.

While their Week 2 performance indicated a bounce back, the Browns needed to showcase they could build off of that game. Heading into Week 3, DT Mason Graham said they received a message from defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

"Something we preached all week was that we were going to have 60 minutes of hell," Graham said. "That's something that Coach Rudy (Mike Rutenberg) came to us early in the week with that motto. We kind of just played 60 minutes and we needed to play 60 minutes today."

They did just that, as they applied ample pressure to Panthers QB Bryce Young throughout the game. Their pass rush and coverage worked in tandem, as they limited Young to his lowest completion percentage of the season. Young completed 26 of 48, or 54.2 percent, of his passing attempts. Carolina finished the game with 262 net passing yards and one touchdown. The Browns totaled three sacks and eight quarterback hits on Young, in addition to the interception.

While their pass defense succeeded, their run defense also contributed to making the Panthers one dimensional, as the Browns allowed just 98 net rushing yards.

After back-to-back games where the defense had to take the field and make a defensive stand to secure the win for the Browns – and being successful in both games – the Browns' defense knows who they are as a unit. They pride themselves on being in those situations; and being able to come out on top by asserting their dominance as a unit gives them the confidence in who they can be moving forward.

In the locker room following the 21-18 win over the Panthers, head coach Todd Monken rewarded a game ball to both Barnett and Hickman. He also sported a backwards, Browns-themed baseball cap as a nod to Rutenberg, and awarded Rutenberg and the defensive staff a game ball – representative of the entire defense's performance in the win.

As Rutenberg took the game ball from Monken and showed his appreciation, the locker room erupted in cheers. But Rutenberg turned the credit back to the defensive players.

"This is for all the defensive players," Rutenberg said. "Y'all balled out. They wanted 60 and we gave them 60."

Related Links

Browns Celebrate 21-18 Win Over the Carolina Panthers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their  21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
54 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
55 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
56 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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