Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage in win over the Texans | 3 Big Takeaways

Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage leading to defensive stands

When the Browns' defense took the field for one final drive with 47 seconds left in the game, LB Quincy Williams had one message for the unit.

"It's really like a shut the door type mindset, be at your best when your best is required," Williams recalled. "'All right, let's go, let's go, let's go.' That's kind of exactly what I said."

On that final drive, the Browns had three key passes defensed on three of the four passing attempts – with CB Denzel Ward, CB Tyson Campbell and S Donovan McMillon each recording a pass breakup. McMillon sealed the game with a final pass breakup on fourth-and-20 to win the game for Cleveland.

That drive alone, with the coverage of their secondary and the rush of their front seven to pressure QB C.J. Stroud, was the epitome of how the Browns' defense disrupted Stroud and the Texans' offense. After allowing 17 points in the first half, the Browns forced the Texans to punt on four of their next five offensive drives and recorded one interception by Campbell.

"I saw ball, I feel like I had good coverage," Campbell said. "[WR Nico Collins] ran into some traffic, so after looking at the quarterback and seeing that the ball was loose, he kind of grabbed my arm a little bit. I tried to keep my eyes on the football, and I was able to hold it in."

The Browns also forced Houston to punt on six of their eight offensive drives in the second half and turn the ball over on downs on the final offensive drive of the game.

The Browns totaled nine passes defensed over the course of the game, with Campbell and Ward leading the way with three passes defensed each. Williams, McMillon and CB Myles Harden each added one of their own.

Defensively, they made a switch to start blitzing the Texans more frequently, which put pressure on Stroud to make quicker decisions to try and get rid of the ball. According to ESPN Research, the Browns blitzed 31 percent of the time on the Texans' first three possessions – which included two touchdowns and a field goal for Houston – but jumped to 69 percent for the remainder of the game. The Texans were held to just one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That switch limited Stroud's success in the pass game, as they held Stroud to 211 passing yards – after allowing 190 passing yards in the first half. The Browns recorded their 55th straight game without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

"But, the biggest thing, man, trusting (defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg) that he gonna call this blitz," Williams said. "And then, like I said, him trusting us that rush and coverage is gonna work together. The D-line, linebackers, whoever's all free blitzing. And then on top of that, the people that's in coverage, trusting us that we're going to get home, and if we don't