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Three Big Takeaways

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Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage in win over the Texans | 3 Big Takeaways

Browns’ execution of two-minute drives leads to 27-24 win over the Texans

Nov 15, 2026 at 08:47 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWeek10_11.15.26

The Browns overcame a 17-point deficit to claim their sixth win of the season in Week 10, beating the Texans 27-24. The win marked Cleveland's largest come-from-behind win since 2014, and their fourth double-digit comeback win of the season.

"What a job by our guys, man," head coach Todd Monken said. "Can't say enough. The resiliency of our group, just kept fighting. Try to get one stop, each play, six seconds at a time, each independent of the other. We're going to figure something out about starting a hell of a lot faster. But our guys continue to fight, and they battle, and they don't blink."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns 27-24 comeback win over the Texans.

Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage leading to defensive stands

When the Browns' defense took the field for one final drive with 47 seconds left in the game, LB Quincy Williams had one message for the unit.

"It's really like a shut the door type mindset, be at your best when your best is required," Williams recalled. "'All right, let's go, let's go, let's go.' That's kind of exactly what I said."

On that final drive, the Browns had three key passes defensed on three of the four passing attempts – with CB Denzel Ward, CB Tyson Campbell and S Donovan McMillon each recording a pass breakup. McMillon sealed the game with a final pass breakup on fourth-and-20 to win the game for Cleveland.

That drive alone, with the coverage of their secondary and the rush of their front seven to pressure QB C.J. Stroud, was the epitome of how the Browns' defense disrupted Stroud and the Texans' offense. After allowing 17 points in the first half, the Browns forced the Texans to punt on four of their next five offensive drives and recorded one interception by Campbell.

"I saw ball, I feel like I had good coverage," Campbell said. "[WR Nico Collins] ran into some traffic, so after looking at the quarterback and seeing that the ball was loose, he kind of grabbed my arm a little bit. I tried to keep my eyes on the football, and I was able to hold it in."

The Browns also forced Houston to punt on six of their eight offensive drives in the second half and turn the ball over on downs on the final offensive drive of the game.

The Browns totaled nine passes defensed over the course of the game, with Campbell and Ward leading the way with three passes defensed each. Williams, McMillon and CB Myles Harden each added one of their own.

Defensively, they made a switch to start blitzing the Texans more frequently, which put pressure on Stroud to make quicker decisions to try and get rid of the ball. According to ESPN Research, the Browns blitzed 31 percent of the time on the Texans' first three possessions – which included two touchdowns and a field goal for Houston – but jumped to 69 percent for the remainder of the game. The Texans were held to just one touchdown in the fourth quarter.

That switch limited Stroud's success in the pass game, as they held Stroud to 211 passing yards – after allowing 190 passing yards in the first half. The Browns recorded their 55th straight game without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

"But, the biggest thing, man, trusting (defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg) that he gonna call this blitz," Williams said. "And then, like I said, him trusting us that rush and coverage is gonna work together. The D-line, linebackers, whoever's all free blitzing. And then on top of that, the people that's in coverage, trusting us that we're going to get home, and if we don't

get home, it's going to be a lob ball, which is an interception or tipping the throw."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Texans Week 10

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, featuring top plays and moments.

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The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
85 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77), and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
86 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
87 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
88 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
89 / 183

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
90 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
91 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Line coach Ralph Street during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
92 / 183

Assistant Defensive Line coach Ralph Street during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
93 / 183

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
94 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
95 / 183

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
96 / 183

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
97 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
98 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
99 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
100 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
101 / 183

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
102 / 183

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
103 / 183

The defense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
104 / 183

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
105 / 183

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
106 / 183

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
107 / 183

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
108 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
109 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
110 / 183

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
111 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
112 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
113 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Safety Grant Delpit (9), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
114 / 183

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Safety Grant Delpit (9), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
115 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
116 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
117 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
118 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
119 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
120 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
121 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
122 / 183

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
123 / 183

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
124 / 183

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
125 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
126 / 183

The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
127 / 183

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
128 / 183

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
129 / 183

Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
130 / 183

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
131 / 183

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
132 / 183

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
133 / 183

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
134 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
135 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
136 / 183

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
137 / 183

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
138 / 183

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
139 / 183

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
140 / 183

Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
141 / 183

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
142 / 183

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
143 / 183

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
144 / 183

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
145 / 183

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
146 / 183

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
147 / 183

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
148 / 183

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
149 / 183

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
150 / 183

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
151 / 183

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
152 / 183

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
153 / 183

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
154 / 183

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
155 / 183

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
156 / 183

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
157 / 183

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
158 / 183

The offense during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
159 / 183

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
160 / 183

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
161 / 183

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
162 / 183

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
163 / 183

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
164 / 183

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
165 / 183

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
166 / 183

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
167 / 183

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
168 / 183

The fans during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
169 / 183

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
170 / 183

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
171 / 183

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
172 / 183

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
173 / 183

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
174 / 183

Safety Donovan McMillon (31) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
175 / 183

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
176 / 183

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
177 / 183

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Offensive line provides solid protection for run and pass game

The focal point heading into Week 10 centered around how the offensive line would stop the pressure up front.

To RT Tytus Howard, the Browns' offensive line had their best game of the season against the Texans. The offensive line did not record a penalty and executed their pass and run protections as the game progressed.

"I do as a full body of work, I feel like this is one of our best games this season, and now we just got to continue to stack on that," Howard said. "We were able to run the ball really good today, and we protected well, and we know as a group that the offensive line, when we do that, this offense will be really explosive."

While the offense struggled to stack plays in the first quarter, the second quarter they settled in and found a rhythm. The offensive line played an important role as their ability to protect QB Deshaun Watson in the pass game and create lanes in the run game allowed the offense to find a flow in the second quarter.

Cleveland finished the game with 99 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, including a 6-yard run from QB Deshaun Watson, a 6-yard run from WR KC Concepcion Jr. and a 5-yard run from RB Quinshon Judkins. Watson also finished the game completing 25 of 40 passing attempts for 312 yards and one interception. He also took four sacks for a loss of 32 yards.

"Those five guys and the other five that's on the sideline, they work hard each and every week," Watson said. "They're battling through some injuries, through some bumps and bruises, but they continue to fight and I know it's been an uphill road for them but continue to just mesh and bond together and they keep working, they keep fighting. We find ways to adjust and be on the same page. So, today was a great job for them. I know late it was a couple, again, I'll put that on myself, holding the ball, trying to make something happen on those sacks. But the first three quarters were amazing. So, you got to give them credit, and they did a great job today."

Browns continue to excel in two-minute situations

The Browns have been in numerous two-minute situations over the course of the season, including six games that featured go-ahead drives to win the game.

With 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, the Browns' offense took the field and executed another late-game, go-ahead scoring drive. Watson found TE Harold Fannin Jr. for a 20-yard completion, and Harold barreled his way towards the red zone to gain 10 yards after the catch for a 30-yard reception. Then, Judkins ran the ball into the end zone on the next play for a 5-yard touchdown to give Cleveland the lead.

"Defense made a good stop. We got some positive yards," Watson said. "Harold [Fannin Jr.] made a good catch, good play, and then Q [Quinshon Judkins] did the rest to finish it in. It was just everyone being on the same page, and we're all supporting each other."

Howard credited their success in the touchdown drive to their daily practice of those two-minute situations. That work in two-minute dates back to the offseason and training camp, when they would practice two-minute drives following a lengthy practice. Being able to practice a non-stop drive in that setting has allowed them to be prepared for in-game settings and have the capacity to execute.

"We're a really good two-minute team," Howard said. "We've been in a lot of two-minute drives this whole season and we played really well in two-minute. But it's about practice. We practice two minutes a lot, especially during the offseason, so the repetition is getting better and better, and we continue to make huge plays to win games in two minutes."

The two-minute drives have not just related to the offensive side of the ball. Not only did the defense seal the game, but they also forced a key three-and-out at the 2-minute mark to give the ball back to the offense and allow them to execute their final scoring drive.

"We practiced that every day, situational football," Williams said. "So whatever scenario we had in the game, man, we mastering it, making sure we all on the same page when we get up."

Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Houston Texans | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Field

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Houston Texans on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Dylan Sampson (22) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Safety Daniel Thomas (24), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Safety Daniel Thomas (24), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Logan Fano (99) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Logan Fano (99) and Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (80) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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