Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage in win over the Texans | 3 Big Takeaways

The Browns overcame a 17-point deficit to claim their sixth win of the season in Week 10, beating the Texans 27-24. The win marked Cleveland's largest come-from-behind win since 2014, and their fourth double-digit comeback win of the season.
"What a job by our guys, man," head coach Todd Monken said. "Can't say enough. The resiliency of our group, just kept fighting. Try to get one stop, each play, six seconds at a time, each independent of the other. We're going to figure something out about starting a hell of a lot faster. But our guys continue to fight, and they battle, and they don't blink."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns 27-24 comeback win over the Texans.
Browns' defense excels in rush and coverage leading to defensive stands
When the Browns' defense took the field for one final drive with 47 seconds left in the game, LB Quincy Williams had one message for the unit.
"It's really like a shut the door type mindset, be at your best when your best is required," Williams recalled. "'All right, let's go, let's go, let's go.' That's kind of exactly what I said."
On that final drive, the Browns had three key passes defensed on three of the four passing attempts – with CB Denzel Ward, CB Tyson Campbell and S Donovan McMillon each recording a pass breakup. McMillon sealed the game with a final pass breakup on fourth-and-20 to win the game for Cleveland.
That drive alone, with the coverage of their secondary and the rush of their front seven to pressure QB C.J. Stroud, was the epitome of how the Browns' defense disrupted Stroud and the Texans' offense. After allowing 17 points in the first half, the Browns forced the Texans to punt on four of their next five offensive drives and recorded one interception by Campbell.
"I saw ball, I feel like I had good coverage," Campbell said. "[WR Nico Collins] ran into some traffic, so after looking at the quarterback and seeing that the ball was loose, he kind of grabbed my arm a little bit. I tried to keep my eyes on the football, and I was able to hold it in."
The Browns also forced Houston to punt on six of their eight offensive drives in the second half and turn the ball over on downs on the final offensive drive of the game.
The Browns totaled nine passes defensed over the course of the game, with Campbell and Ward leading the way with three passes defensed each. Williams, McMillon and CB Myles Harden each added one of their own.
Defensively, they made a switch to start blitzing the Texans more frequently, which put pressure on Stroud to make quicker decisions to try and get rid of the ball. According to ESPN Research, the Browns blitzed 31 percent of the time on the Texans' first three possessions – which included two touchdowns and a field goal for Houston – but jumped to 69 percent for the remainder of the game. The Texans were held to just one touchdown in the fourth quarter.
That switch limited Stroud's success in the pass game, as they held Stroud to 211 passing yards – after allowing 190 passing yards in the first half. The Browns recorded their 55th straight game without allowing a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.
"But, the biggest thing, man, trusting (defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg) that he gonna call this blitz," Williams said. "And then, like I said, him trusting us that rush and coverage is gonna work together. The D-line, linebackers, whoever's all free blitzing. And then on top of that, the people that's in coverage, trusting us that we're going to get home, and if we don't
get home, it's going to be a lob ball, which is an interception or tipping the throw."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, featuring top plays and moments.
Offensive line provides solid protection for run and pass game
The focal point heading into Week 10 centered around how the offensive line would stop the pressure up front.
To RT Tytus Howard, the Browns' offensive line had their best game of the season against the Texans. The offensive line did not record a penalty and executed their pass and run protections as the game progressed.
"I do as a full body of work, I feel like this is one of our best games this season, and now we just got to continue to stack on that," Howard said. "We were able to run the ball really good today, and we protected well, and we know as a group that the offensive line, when we do that, this offense will be really explosive."
While the offense struggled to stack plays in the first quarter, the second quarter they settled in and found a rhythm. The offensive line played an important role as their ability to protect QB Deshaun Watson in the pass game and create lanes in the run game allowed the offense to find a flow in the second quarter.
Cleveland finished the game with 99 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, including a 6-yard run from QB Deshaun Watson, a 6-yard run from WR KC Concepcion Jr. and a 5-yard run from RB Quinshon Judkins. Watson also finished the game completing 25 of 40 passing attempts for 312 yards and one interception. He also took four sacks for a loss of 32 yards.
"Those five guys and the other five that's on the sideline, they work hard each and every week," Watson said. "They're battling through some injuries, through some bumps and bruises, but they continue to fight and I know it's been an uphill road for them but continue to just mesh and bond together and they keep working, they keep fighting. We find ways to adjust and be on the same page. So, today was a great job for them. I know late it was a couple, again, I'll put that on myself, holding the ball, trying to make something happen on those sacks. But the first three quarters were amazing. So, you got to give them credit, and they did a great job today."
Browns continue to excel in two-minute situations
The Browns have been in numerous two-minute situations over the course of the season, including six games that featured go-ahead drives to win the game.
With 1:40 left in the fourth quarter, the Browns' offense took the field and executed another late-game, go-ahead scoring drive. Watson found TE Harold Fannin Jr. for a 20-yard completion, and Harold barreled his way towards the red zone to gain 10 yards after the catch for a 30-yard reception. Then, Judkins ran the ball into the end zone on the next play for a 5-yard touchdown to give Cleveland the lead.
"Defense made a good stop. We got some positive yards," Watson said. "Harold [Fannin Jr.] made a good catch, good play, and then Q [Quinshon Judkins] did the rest to finish it in. It was just everyone being on the same page, and we're all supporting each other."
Howard credited their success in the touchdown drive to their daily practice of those two-minute situations. That work in two-minute dates back to the offseason and training camp, when they would practice two-minute drives following a lengthy practice. Being able to practice a non-stop drive in that setting has allowed them to be prepared for in-game settings and have the capacity to execute.
"We're a really good two-minute team," Howard said. "We've been in a lot of two-minute drives this whole season and we played really well in two-minute. But it's about practice. We practice two minutes a lot, especially during the offseason, so the repetition is getting better and better, and we continue to make huge plays to win games in two minutes."
The two-minute drives have not just related to the offensive side of the ball. Not only did the defense seal the game, but they also forced a key three-and-out at the 2-minute mark to give the ball back to the offense and allow them to execute their final scoring drive.
"We practiced that every day, situational football," Williams said. "So whatever scenario we had in the game, man, we mastering it, making sure we all on the same page when we get up."
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Houston Texans on November 15, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.